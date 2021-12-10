UK Health Secretary Says "Unethical" Mandatory Vaccination "Will Not Work"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The UK health secretary has stated that he has ‘no interest’ in legislating for mandatory COVID vaccinations, describing such a policy as ‘unethical’.

In an interview with the BBC, Sajid Javid said “My view is that it’s unethical and also at a practical level it wouldn’t work.”

Javid added, “If you’re asking me about universal mandatory vaccination, as some countries in Europe have said they will do, at a practical level I just don’t think it would work. Getting vaccinated has to be a positive choice.”

In a separate Sky News interview, Javid added “I’ve got no interest in mandatory vaccinations, apart from in high-risk settings in the NHS and social care, which we’ve already set out that we will legislate for.”

The comments come a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there will “come a point” for a “national conversation” on mandatory vaccinations.

Watch:

Sajid Javid on mandatory vaccines.

"My view us that's it's unethical and also at a practical level, it won't work."

"It has to be a positive decision."

However he is adamant it will be mandatory for the NHS.

Coming forward with the regulation next week? https://t.co/Te2w0WJOun — Lottie Nightingale (@Valkyrie20201) December 9, 2021

Those reacting to Javid’s comments point out that for months Brits were told new lockdowns were not coming, then the government implemented them, and that vaccine passports would never be introduced, yet this week they were, as has been the plan all along.

Sajid Javid saying they're introducing vaccine passports but not mandatory jabs so it sounds less authoritarian. In the same way we were promised "vaccine passports wouldn't happen but we need lockdown" a year ago. Why should we trust that mandatory vaccines won't happen? — Andrew (@Takeawaymoneyuk) December 9, 2021

Javid: "We believe mandatory jabs are unethical. Well...just to be clear...they're unethical until such time as our super prisons are finished, after that they're ethical as fuck." — Bitcoin and Golf UK (@BitcoinandGolf) December 9, 2021

Wasn’t the view that vaccine passports were discriminatory and that the government weren’t even considering them? So mandatory vaccines coming soon. — Susie (@YarlanZey) December 9, 2021

When asked if the Government would be introducing mandatory vaccinations, Sajid Javid said 'no' they would be 'unethical'.



So, that's a 'YES' then? — Knights of Whitty (@Scott79358632) December 9, 2021

Yet there are mandatory jabs for care home workers, and soon the NHS.



You own this duplicity @sajidjavid — Paul Shackleton (@PaulShack56) December 9, 2021

We heard this bs over vaccine passports you are all liars and are now a cartel government with no morals no compassion no empathy no humanity no regard for #humanrights



Covid latest news: Sajid Javid says no to 'unethical' mandatory vaccinationshttps://t.co/vXNNyvvrU4 — Missbutterfly (@MISSXBUTTERFLYX) December 9, 2021

* * *

