UK Labour Party Councillor Filmed Calling For Far-Right Rioters' Throats To Be Cut Is Charged

Authored by Will Jones via DailySceptic.org,

A (now former) Labour councillor who was filmed telling a crowd in London on Wednesday that far-Right rioters are “disgusting” and should have their throats cut has been charged with encouraging violent disorder.

Ricky Jones, 57, was arrested on Thursday and is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for north London, said:

“Jones was filmed addressing a crowd in Walthamstow on Wednesday August 7th during which he appeared to make remarks and a gesture to encourage others to act violently towards far-Right protesters.”

The Telegraph has more.

Ricky Jones, a councillor for Princes, in Dartford, was seen on video footage telling anti-racism protesters in Walthamstow, north-east London: “We need to cut all their throats.” ... The Metropolitan Police confirmed his arrest on suspicion of encouraging murder Thursday in a post on X, formerly Twitter, which included the original footage of Mr. Jones addressing protesters. The post said that a man aged in his 50s had been arrested at an address in south east London and “was held on suspicion of encouraging murder and for an offence under the Public Order Act.” Scotland Yard said Mr. Jones, a paid organiser with the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) union, was being held in custody at a south London police station. Before his arrest, the 57-year-old had been suspended from the Labour Party, meaning he will no longer sit as a Labour councillor. A Labour spokesman said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated. The councillor has been suspended from the party.” A TSSA spokesman said: “TSSA remains steadfast in supporting communities that peacefully stand against fascist aggression. We unequivocally do not condone any threats or acts of violence, as these actions are contrary to our values.” The union did not say whether any action would be taken against Mr. Jones.

"Mostly peaceful" in Walthamstow last night. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/BPKQdjPaw7 — CHARLIE SANSOM (@CharlieSansom) August 8, 2024

His words seemed to please the crowd.

In Leeds, two Asian men have been jailed for attacking a group of four white men, one of whom was draped in a Union flag and wearing a Union flag mask.

In Northamptonshire, a 26 year-old man has been jailed for three years and two months after stirring up racial hatred by using social media to call for hotels housing asylum seekers to be set alight, telling commenters it was “100% the plan”.