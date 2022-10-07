UK Mother-of-5 Arrested For "Offensive" Online Posts

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A mother of five in the UK is making headlines after police arrested her in front of her children and apparently seized her computer following alleged ‘offensive’ online posts concerning transgender issues.

The Daily Mail reports the claims of ‘Catholic feminist campaigner’ Caroline Farrow who says she was detained for the alleged posts and memes shared on the online forum KiwiFarms.

Farrow, who has had previous run ins with the Surrey police over the same issue, says that officers forced their way into her house and took away all her devices, including an iPad she uses to homeschool her children.

They seized all my devices including my work chromebook and “the homework iPad”. Which will upset the 10 year old with autism even more because all her Harry Potter audiobooks are stored on there. And now she can’t do homeschooling. — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) October 4, 2022

Farrow says she isn’t behind the posts that someone reported to police as ‘offensive’:

It’s scary that the police can take someone’s word for something and just come and arrest you.



All they could say is “we’ve had an allegation which needs to be investigated.” — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) October 4, 2022

Charges are harassment and malicious communications. If the harassment (twitter argument) is deemed to be motivated by someone’s protected characteristic, it’s up to 2 years imprisonment. — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) October 5, 2022

She posted images of police entering her house to arrest her:

How it finished. Being frisked and whisked off to be taken to the cells and shown some memes posted by someone else. pic.twitter.com/dC8GVD6Vra — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) October 4, 2022

In an interview with GB News, Farrow who has been released pending investigation asserted “I have been arrested for what was a twitter spat about gender issues.”

Farrow has asserted that trans activists are using police to harass those who do not agree with their ideology, a stance she has been public about for some time now.

Just discovered there was an Ofcom complaint about this. Proves the point. Every time I try to talk about what’s happening, there is an attempt to silence me. https://t.co/La1CndoP6w — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) October 6, 2022

Part of the reason this is happening is because the trans activists and the militant political LGBT lobby (to be clear NOT my lovely LGB friends who are just trying to live their lives) HATE both what @CitizenGO does and HATE the fact that they refuse to fire me. — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) October 6, 2022

This woman is being f’d over by an overly litigious trans activist as well as the Surrey Police in England. It’s been going on for years. It needs to stop. https://t.co/MPOZeyNel9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 6, 2022

Police released a statement addressing the case after public backlash following media reports, in which they claimed it is their duty to investigate a report of a “grossly offensive message,” and “assess it alongside any available evidence to identify if an offense has been committed.”

“We do not have the freedom of detailing every stage of our inquiries or the specifics of an allegation on social media as it is critical we do not pre-empt or prejudice any future proceedings at any stage,” the statement adds.

While Farrow’s case is clearly an ongoing battle between her organisation and trans activists, many non-affiliated people in the UK have chimed in to relate how they have been harassed by police over ‘offensive’ social media posts.

The Mail notes that Farrow was previously investigated by police concerning allegations she misgendered a trans daughter of the head of the transgender charity Mermaids and accused the organization of promoting child abuse.

The latest developments have brought further scrutiny on the charity:

We've now learned that Mermaids appointed a paedophilia apologist as Trustee and that their online moderator encouraged kids to move onto a platform notorious for sexual exploitation. This is a charity that's achieved unprecedented influence in the UK. 2/5 https://t.co/7guDJYAalJ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 4, 2022

India, I swear to God, if you want to start a petition for Mermaids to take me on in court, the first signature will be mine. https://t.co/1HZ6BbCX55 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 5, 2022

Lottery pauses cash for trans charity Mermaids during investigation | News | The Times https://t.co/3uN272UM8C — Julie Bindel (@bindelj) October 6, 2022

If only someone had raised concerns about Mermaids years ago. If only someone had told orgs, like the lottery, they were funding child abuse. If only someone had told celebrities, like Emma Watson, they would regret supporting the charity.

Oh, wait, we did. We were called bigots. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) October 6, 2022

