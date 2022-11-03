UK PM Sunak U-Turns On Decision To Skip COP27

UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on his decision not to attend the COP 27 climate summit in Egypt following an uproar from Conservative MPs, including former PM Boris Johnson, opposition parties, and the government climate czar, Epoch Times reported.

Last week Downing Street said Sunak wouldn't attend the climate meeting in Egypt (slated for next week) because of "pressing domestic commitments." However, Sunak's U-turn came Wednesday morning via this tweet:

"There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend Cop27 next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future."

There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.



There is no energy security without investing in renewables.



That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2022

Sunak's initial decision not to attend sparked controversy with the government's climate tsar Alok Sharma, who criticized Sunak's priorities. Now the climate tsar is "delighted" about Sunak's attendance, having previously told The Sunday Times that he was "disappointed."

Downing Street explained the U-turn was because Sunak was "making good progress" on the upcoming fall budget.

"He has always recognized the importance of this summit and indeed on tackling climate change more generally. We wanted to make sure we were making good progress on the government's domestic agenda and the autumn statement in particular," the prime minister's spokesperson said.

"The move may open the door for King Charles to attend as well, just five days after No 10 had said it was not the "right occasion" for him to do so," The Guardian said.

One of the prime minister's first moves was reversing former PM Liz Truss' lift of the 2019 moratorium on fracking.

About one year ago, he pledged to "rewire" the global financial system for net zero.

