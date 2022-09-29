UK Police Department Savaged For Defending Convicted Serial Pedophile Against 'Hate'

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A police department in the UK has come under fire after it appeared to defend a convicted pedophile, asserting that anyone ‘misgendering’ the individual would not be tolerated.

Sussex Police responded to posts from women’s rights campaigners who expressed concerns that the 58-year-old transgender pedophile, going by the name of Sally Ann Dixon, could be incarcerated in a women’s prison.

The individual, a biological male previously known as John Stephen Dixon until 2004, was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of 30 indecent assaults against children dating from 1989 to 1996.

Rebel News reporter Ian Miles Cheong noted that police issued a thinly veiled threat to investigate anyone misgendering the child rapist for potential ‘hate crimes’.

Sussex Police are standing in defense of a male child rapist (whom they incorrectly identify as a "female" child rapist because the rapist identifies as a "female") and now they're lashing out at the public and threatening to arrest anyone who misgenders the child rapist. pic.twitter.com/oLjnSupkMT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 27, 2022

The department tweeted “Hi, Sussex Police do not tolerate any hateful comments towards their gender identity regardless of crimes committed. This is irrelevant to the crime that has been committed and investigated.”

The response was swift and devastating, prompting the police department to delete their posts:

@SussexPCC can you or the police force please clarify if this has been recorded as a 'female' crime on your stats? — Clare King (@ClareFKing) September 27, 2022

I think they are now legally required to record the crime as committed by a male. What did you do Sussex Police? Receipts please. — Aisling Roberts 💙 (@AislingRoberts) September 27, 2022

Sussex Police, I am exercising my gender critical views, which are protected in law. Can you advise whether making such statements is a crime? — Sybil 💜🤍💚 🟥 🇬🇧 🐐 Untoward about paedophiles (@Weatherwax6655) September 27, 2022

Hi @sussex_police can you tell us if this crime was counted as being committed by a man or a woman? He was male when he committed the offences. Men commit an overwhelming majority of sex/violent crimes and just a few male crimes allocated to women would skew the figures (1/2) — Frances Crook (@francescrook) September 27, 2022

The sex of the perpetrator certainly is not irrelevant in crimes of sexual violence against children, for example rates of perpetration differ hugely by sex.

Moreover, if crimes committed by males are recorded as crimes by females then policy based on crime data will be hopeless. — Karen Ingala Smith (@K_IngalaSmith) September 27, 2022

Seems that @sussex_police have familiarized themselves with the delete button. pic.twitter.com/aLSsP4wfpo — Leavethis Here 💛🤍💜🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🦕♀️ (@leavethis_here) September 27, 2022

.@Sussex_police have done well to put a dangerous criminal behind bars. But they’ve got it wrong by playing identity politics and denying biology. Focus on catching criminals not policing pronouns. #commonsensepolicing https://t.co/19U1Qf77F7 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) September 27, 2022

The department then issued a follow up APOLOGISING and stating “we recognise the rights of the public to express themselves freely”:

Please see our statement below in relation to the recent sentencing of a historic sex offender. pic.twitter.com/7ZcwkT7yEt — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) September 27, 2022

Too late:

Has the officer behind the tweet been disciplined for breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour? — Russian warship, go f*** yourself (@JonezinWidJonez) September 27, 2022

Talk about grudging.

You should at the very least have initiated disciplinary proceedings against the author of your tweets. — Tony K (@TeeKAye10) September 27, 2022

It's a pity the police representative went for Stonewall points and threats rather than engaging with the public. — Sulli_A (@sullivam1968) September 27, 2022

I’m offended too. I think that makes it a hate crime right? — Christopher Nihilism McNuggets (@ChristopherNih1) September 27, 2022

Also you say you recognise our rights to speak freely, yet you tried to bully woman into silence. Why? — Howard Stevenson (@How_Stevenson) September 27, 2022

You offended many people - you have no choice but to arrest yourselves. — Eva Kurilova (@eva_kurilova) September 27, 2022

I think this needs more than an apology. It's very very concerning that there are potentially police officers who could be behind those tweets on the street putting their feelings before the law. — BYJ - Слава Україні! Героям слава! (@chris_grey___) September 27, 2022

Women’s rights campaigner Maya Forstater has called for a review “up and down the justice system from the police to CPS to courts and prison system to record and speak truthfully about sex.”

