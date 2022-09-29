print-icon
UK Police Department Savaged For Defending Convicted Serial Pedophile Against 'Hate'

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022 - 09:00 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A police department in the UK has come under fire after it appeared to defend a convicted pedophile, asserting that anyone ‘misgendering’ the individual would not be tolerated.

Sussex Police responded to posts from women’s rights campaigners who expressed concerns that the 58-year-old transgender pedophile, going by the name of Sally Ann Dixon, could be incarcerated in a women’s prison.

The individual, a biological male previously known as John Stephen Dixon until 2004, was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of 30 indecent assaults against children dating from 1989 to 1996. 

Rebel News reporter Ian Miles Cheong noted that police issued a thinly veiled threat to investigate anyone misgendering the child rapist for potential ‘hate crimes’.

The department tweeted “Hi, Sussex Police do not tolerate any hateful comments towards their gender identity regardless of crimes committed. This is irrelevant to the crime that has been committed and investigated.”

The response was swift and devastating, prompting the police department to delete their posts:

The department then issued a follow up APOLOGISING and stating “we recognise the rights of the public to express themselves freely”:

Too late:

Women’s rights campaigner Maya Forstater has called for a review “up and down the justice system from the police to CPS to courts and prison system to record and speak truthfully about sex.”

