UK Pride Charity Founder Arrested On 37 Charges Involving Child Sex Abuse

Yet another pride organization founder gets arrested on suspicion of being a child predator, proving once again that when LGBT activists focus on children and gender ideology it's okay to be suspicious.

Stephen Ireland, the 40-year-old founder and former director of LGBT activist charity 'Pride in Surrey', has been arrested on a total of 37 charges involving child sexual abuse. Ireland is an avid proponent of child indoctrination into gender ideology and was a patron of a charity called 'Educate And Celebrate.' The charity ran Pride workshops for primary and secondary school pupils, which included “How to break the binary and be gender inclusive”.

In 2022 trans activist Jordan Gray, another patron of Educate And Celebrate, prompted nearly 1,500 complaints when the performer stripped-off during a live Channel 4 show before appearing to play a piano with his penis. The comedian had previously described going into schools to “talk about gender” on behalf of the charity, adding that “toddlers kind of get it straight away”.

Alongside Stephen Ireland, David Sutton, 26, a former volunteer with the Pride in Surrey, was also charged. Surrey is a ceremonial county just south of London in the UK that was once conservative but has been recently targeted by far-left political groups.

The accusations against Ireland (pictured below) and Sutton are serious, including six counts of conspiracy to sexually assault a child, conspiracy to kidnap a child, voyeurism, and arranging the commission of a child sex offense. Additionally, Ireland faces a further 22 charges, including the rape of a child under 13, sexual assault, making indecent photographs of children, and possession of extreme pornographic images. Sutton is also charged with seven additional offenses, including making and distributing indecent photographs of children.

The arrest of Ireland is part of a trend in the past year of LGBT activist groups and charities exposed as havens for pedophiles.

Last November LGBT activist/journalist Slade Sohmer, the former managing editor of CNN's now defunct BEME video sharing app and editor-in-chief of the left-leaning video-driven news site The Recount, was arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography. His phone messages obtained by police also indicated a possible conspiracy to rape a minor.

Sohmer had longtime involvement in a non-profit called Camp Power, a summer camp event for underprivileged children which Sohmer co-directed. In a podcast from 2019, Sohmer discussed his 10 years co-running Camp Power as well as his involvement as a camp councilor through his college years, working with children from grades 5 to 11. He states that the event was the “best week of his year every year.”

In British Columbia, Sean Edward Leonard Gravells, the board president of the North Peace Pride Society, was arrested on charges of sexual interference, sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography and importing or distributing child pornography.

Beyond the revelations of recent months, the list of prominent LGBT activists being arrested for child abuse crimes is becoming extensive and the worst perpetrators tend to be those that operate from behind the curtain of charity and community organizations. With the political protection afforded by leftist governments any investigation or criticism of these groups is labeled "bigotry" and "hate speech." With immunity to scrutiny, these predators are able to commit untold violations before they are finally caught.