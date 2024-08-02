UK Prime Minister Calls For Crackdown On Angry Brits - Violent Migrants Get A Pass

Beyond the obvious Cloward-Piven agenda in play throughout most of Europe and the US, open border policies accomplish much more than simply erasing western culture with third-world migrants. The introduction of violent peoples from violent countries and ideologies is a perfect way to generate public hostility and getting them to react in anger. When a government refuses to represent the interests of actual citizens that are under attack by foreign elements the only avenue left to that populace is self defense.

Establishment elites understand very well that their malicious activities are going to generate a vengeful response. Their first measure is to shame the public with accusations of "extremism" when the public fights back. When that doesn't work, the next measure is to use popular riots as an excuse to impose authoritarian controls "in the name of safety."

In other words, government officials invite brutal people into the society, let those people run amok while refusing to protect the public, then those same officials punish the public for protecting themselves after leaving them no other choice.

This Hegelian Dialectic is ever present today in the UK where a teenage child of Rwandan migrants planned and executed a violent knife attack on a community center hosting a children's dance recital. Three young girls are now dead and at least ten others were injured. The UK media has attempted to spin the event as if it is rooted in mental illness (the attack was planned - not spontaneous). They lied by omission when they initially tried to hide the family origins of the attacker. And, they have chastised Brits who rightly took to the streets to protest across the country.

This is not only about one knife attack in the community of Southport, it's about thousands upon thousands of incidents spanning many years of migrant criminality and the government manipulation of statistics to hide the growing problem. An examination of violent crime rates in England and Wales shows an explosion of incidents from 2014 onward; right after open refugee and asylum standards were implemented across the EU (including the UK at that time) to increase migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

UK police and political authorities specifically avoid keeping a record of the migrant status of most perpetrators, making it difficult to directly prove who is responsible for the crime spike. Correlation is not necessarily causation, but there were no other dramatic changes to UK society during that time period that would account for the crime spike. The only thing that changed was the type of migrants the UK government was accepting and the amount of people they were allowing in.

Remove the migrants and watch crime numbers plummet; it's that simple. The UK public knows it and those in power choose to ignore it. This has led to predictable conflict.

The level of gaslighting used to counter rising discontent in the UK is rather familiar to many conservatives in the US. Whenever patriots take any form of action, the propaganda is swift and officials automatically demand greater powers to "stop extremism." UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a plan to crack down, not on violent migrants, but on protesting Brits.

"These thugs are mobile,"Starmer claims, "they move from community to community. We must have a policing response that can do the same."

His warnings also included a message to social media companies to stop protest rhetoric on their websites, an obvious hint that the UK will be seeking internet censorship as a way to stop inconvenient information from spreading.

NEW - United Kingdom to deploy mass surveillance to "tackle violent disorder" of "mobile thugs." pic.twitter.com/Id90lLaLyA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 1, 2024

Was this the plan all along? The government apathy to the migrant flood makes perfect sense when you consider the concept of Problem, Reaction, Solution.

Keep in mind, leftist protests and riots have been ongoing in the UK for the past year in the name of Gaza, among other causes. The law enforcement response to these situations has been minimal. It is clear that there is a grotesque double standard when it comes to conservative or nationalist protests - If you aren't on Team Progressive, then you aren't allowed a redress of grievances. The left is allowed to riot, conservatives are not even allowed to take to the streets. This is what happened after January 6th in the US and it's happening right now in the UK.

If the goal is a dystopian nightmare state then the UK is well on its way. The public has made clear that they will no longer be abused. The question is, who will blink first - The populace under threat of Orwellian surveillance and lockdowns, or the establishment fearing that the civil unrest they so hoped to trigger might grow out of their control.