UK Vicar Under Investigation For Calling Trans Archdeacon "A Bloke"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A vicar is in trouble for expressing criticism of the Church of England’s decision to appoint a transgender archdeacon, after he noted that the person is “biologically, a bloke.”

Reverend Brett Murphy is being investigated after he recently posted a video slamming the CofE for putting “a radical rainbow activist” in a “position of high authority in a diocese”.

Murphy resigned his position earlier this year, but now faces an official rebuke, according to The Telegraph.

In the video he stated “You may roll your eyes, if you are a complementarian, that another feminist is getting a prominent high-ranking position in the CofE, but this is worse than that.”

“The Rev Rachel Mann is in fact, biologically, a bloke, who identifies and lives as a woman,” Murphy added.

He went on to ponder whether the CofE is “positioning” the Rev Mann to become the first ever transgender bishop, noting that some would view such an appointment as “complete rebellion against God’s word”.

Here is the video:

Commenting on the disciplinary action, which could lead to a permanent mark on his clergy file, and barring from employment in the CofE forever, Murphy stated “As a Christian minister it is my duty to proclaim the gospel whenever I can. I make no apology for that.”

“The decisions by the CofE to investigate and pursue me for stating biological truth has reinforced and vindicated all the concerns that I raised in the original vlog,” he continued.

Murphy added that “The re-opening of the complaint especially exposes the drive within the CofE to censor and banish any dissenting voice that does not agree or celebrate extreme LGBT ideology.”

As we have previously highlighted, The CofE has become so infested with wokery to the point that it has considered dropping the phrase “our Father” from the start of the Lord’s Prayer, and instructing clergy to refrain from using male pronouns when talking about God.

Some churches have gone as far as erasing references to the nativity and Jesus in a Christmas carol and replacing them with a celebration of “queer” people.

In July last year, the Church of England refused to define what a woman was, saying they had no definition of it on their books, despite still ostensibly opposing same sex marriage.

Islam looking more and more appealing with each passing day. pic.twitter.com/pLG9eS82JQ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 7, 2023

In 2021, the CofE announced it was introducing quotas for black and ethnic clergy to pave the way for ‘anti-racism training’ in the Church, as well as ‘contextualising church statues that may cause offence.”

Telegraph: "The Church of England will introduce a quota for black and minority ethnic (BAME) clergy, roll out anti-racism training & contextualise church statues "that may cause pain or offence."



BAME quota goal is 30%. Last census showed UK is 87.2% white. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 20, 2021

Earlier this year the CofE also established a £100 million fund to “address past wrongs of slavery,” even as some church buildings are literally falling apart.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch.