Ukraine's American Trans Spox Picks A Fight With US Senator J.D. Vance

The American man masquerading as a "female" spokesperson for the Ukrainian military has decided to pick a fight with a sitting American senator.

Senator JD Vance of Ohio has made formal inquiry as to whether Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (born Michael John Cirillo) is being funded by the US government or has ties to the US intelligence community.

To everyone asking: Yes, this is real.



This is the English language spokesman for the Ukrainian armed forces.



This same person posted a video last week threatening violence against anyone who engaged in speech the Ukrainians deemed bad propaganda. Disgusting. https://t.co/X9Y3hHZoVe — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 18, 2023

Sen. Vance has sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, toward that end of seeking information.

Last week a viral video by Ashton-Cirillo saw him declare on behalf of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine that Russia's "propagandists" will be "hunted down" around the world.

Revealingly, this was said just as an American journalist, Gonzalo Lira, was due in Ukrainian court on vague charges of "justifying Russia's aggression." That video sparked frenzy and anger online, given it seemed an open threat to journalists or anyone that doesn't toe a pro-Ukrainian line on any given issue related to the war.

Fireworks ensued as Sen. Vance and Ashton-Cirillo went back and forth...

Since I’ve got your attention, are you/Ukraine still planning to kill people who engage in speech you don’t like? And are there any American citizens on the kill list? https://t.co/x2H8nrChXH — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 18, 2023

Vance's letter to top US defense and intelligence officials stated in part:

"In recent days, a video has circulated of an individual who claims to be an English-speaking spokesperson for the Ukrainian military. In the video, this individual, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, looks directly into the camera and threatens physical violence to anyone who circulates ‘Russian propaganda’."

And more from the letter:

"A number of reports purport to offer additional information, much of it unconfirmed, regarding Ashton-Cirillo. I’ve seen claims this individual is an American, a former intelligence operative in the United States, and an employee of the Ukrainian government. Others have argued Ashton-Cirillo is pulling an elaborate prank. If so, kudos for the delivery of high quality humor," Vance continued in an apparent reference to Ashton-Cirillo’s reported direct lobbying of the U.S. Congress for military aid to Ukraine last December.

These are the questions posed by the Ohio freshman Senator in the letter:

Is this individual employed by the Ukrainian military, and do we have reason to believe the are compensated using American resources? Is this individual an American citizen? Did they ever serve, in any capacity, American intelligence services? Do we have reason to believe Ukrainian forces or intelligence services are planning to commit acts of violence against those who engage in ‘Russian propaganda’?

According to the independent news source, The Dossier, Ashton-Cirillo issued some incriminating fresh statements on Monday, and then quickly backtracked, perhaps sensing he could be in hot water or that the whole episode might embarrass Kiev:

Responding to an inquiry form Senator JD Vance of Ohio, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo — born Michael John Cirillo — declared that he answers to three people: "my Ukrainian commanders, the Ukrainian people, and the American taxpayer." An hour later, Cirillo posted a video backtracking on the previous statement, insisting that the U.S. government is not funding his Ukrainian military media operation overseas.

This is the bizarre response to Vance's inquiries from the transgender YouTube spokesperson...

After being swamped with Russian lies, a sitting US Senator questioned my role in Ukraine.



Below is my response.



First though, I asked for the expedited delivery of ATACMS from the United States.



Watch below:



pic.twitter.com/L6KuHgfyC5 — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (Ukrainian TDF Media) (@SarahAshtonLV) September 18, 2023

Vance later gave some apt and appropriate comments to Breitbart News, saying: "If the Ukrainians want to hire weirdos to threaten Americans and others for speaking their mind, I guess that’s their right. They shouldn’t use our tax dollars to do it."

He continued: "And we shouldn’t pretend this is a war for freedom when our supposed ally is threatening violence to anyone who opposes the war."

* * *

