Ultimate Irony: Sacked Stelter Declares "We Must Make Sure We Don't Give Platforms To Those Lying To Our Faces"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In his last broadcast on CNN after being sacked, Brian Stelter proved one final time that he has a complete lack of self awareness by stating that “the free world needs a reliable source,” and “we must make sure we don’t give platforms to those lying to our faces”.

Stelter played a reel of old footage of himself on a TV next to his now balder, more engorged, and more potato like-head while trying not to cry and simultaneously lecturing everyone else about protecting ‘democracy’ and ‘freedom’:

Final moments for @BrianStelter on @ReliableSources . “I know it’s not partisan to stand up for decency and democracy and dialogue. It’s not partisan to stand up to demagogues. It’s required, it’s patriotic. We must make sure we don’t give platforms to those lying to our faces.” pic.twitter.com/HdfV9XKzQq — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) August 21, 2022

Stelter declared that in media “The hard part is sorting out the treasure from the trash,” and that “we must make sure that we’re representing the full spectrum of debate and what is going on in the country and the world.”

It wasn’t difficult to discern that Stelter is complete trash and for years lied to viewers and pushed a one sided narrative (Russian collusion, Hunter Biden’s laptop etc etc).

That’s exactly why he’s gone.

CNN’s @BrianStelter goes out doubling down on what got his show canceled, bringing aboard @CarlBernstein to charge “more and more we see authoritarianism. Not just in the presidency of Donald Trump, but in the state legislatures, in the campaigns that we’re watching...” pic.twitter.com/1HML3ylflu — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) August 21, 2022

We're barely five minutes into the final Reliable Sources and the arrogance and hatred for conservatives that "the truth is not neutral" with Stelter and Carl Bernstein is flowing.



They've already shown why it's being canceled. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2022

CNN's Brian Stelter decries outside criticism of journalism as a "poisonous cloud" that's spread throughout the country and around the world.



He adds he's "proud" to have worked at a network when they knew they had to fight and attack Trump. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2022

All 10 of them — Todd McGeeigh (@OnlineGeniusGuy) August 21, 2022

* * *

