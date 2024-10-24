UN Report: Women Have Lost 900 Medals To 'Transgender' Athletes

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

A new report from the United Nations reveals that almost 900 medals that should have gone to female athletes have instead been awarded to biological men who believe themselves to be “transgender.”

As reported by Fox News, the report was carried out by Reem Alsalem, the UN Rapporteur on Violence Against Women.

The findings were titled “Violence against women and girls in sports.”

Alsalem reveals that over 600 athletes failed to receive medals in over 400 competitions across 29 different sports, with the total amount of lost medals being just over 890.

“The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males,” his report states.

The information collected for the study goes up to March 30th of this year.

In the most recent example, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) approved the participation of a male golfer in the most recent tournament, despite 275 female golfers signing onto an open letter denouncing the decision as unfair to women.

Elsewhere, San Jose State University’s volleyball team has faced four different forfeitures by rival teams due to the team’s decision to allow a male to compete on the women’s team.

The male player, who goes by the name Blaire Fleming, recently spiked a volleyball right into a rival team member’s face with extremely violent force, drawing attention to the disparity between the strength of women and the strength of biological men.

As a result of Fleming’s participation, San Jose State player Brooke Slusser has joined a lawsuit against the NCAA, claiming that she was forced to share a locker room and a bedroom with Fleming without being told that Fleming is a male.

"This is huge, especially coming from the UN…" Riley Gaines told "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday. "One girl being exploited in locker rooms, one girl being injured in their sport is one too many."

Amid growing backlash, there have been numerous efforts to crack down on so-called “transgender” participation in sports, across several international sports bodies as well as over two dozen American states.