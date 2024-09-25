Union Makes Shock Claim: Colorado Meat Factory Involved In "Mgmt-Led Human Trafficking" Of Haitians

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) has urged federal, state, and local authorities to investigate JBS SA's meat processing plant in Greeley, Colorado, for alleged human trafficking violations involving Haitian migrants. Similar accusations have been made regarding human trafficking networks exploiting migrants at factories in Springfield, Ohio, and Charleroi, Pennsylvania.

UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said these Haitians and other foreigners came into the country legally and were quickly exploited for cheap labor in a possible human migrant trafficking scheme.

Here are more shocking revelations from the union:

Information gathered from UFCW Local 7 members who work at the JBS plant in Greeley, outlined in detail below, includes numerous cases of abusive practices both within and outside of the workplace, including management-led human trafficking utilizing the social media platform TikTok; charging immigrant workers for company-provided rent in squalor conditions, job applications, and transportation; threats and intimidation against workers and their families abroad; dangerously high production line speeds; and withholding mail including medical bills and important paperwork.

management-led human trafficking utilizing the social media platform TikTok; charging immigrant workers for company-provided rent in squalor conditions, job applications, and transportation; threats and intimidation against workers and their families abroad;... — UFCW Local 7 (@UFCW_7) September 24, 2024

UFCW explained, "As many as 500 or more Haitian and Benin workers, who are in the country legally through work visas or asylum, may have been subject to potential crimes and workplace violations. "

"The company knew about these tactics – and in fact paid for workers to live in squalor conditions at a local motel – and turned a blind eye until they were questioned by the press," said Cordova, adding, " One of the main individuals involved in this terrible treatment is still employed by JBS ."

The union explained that numerous hiring managers outside the company were involved in the scheme. In other words, staffing companies likely served as labor mules, trafficking these migrants from their homes, stuffed in like cattle, to factories in vans.

JBS' Greeley plant is located just an hour from the sanctuary city of Denver, run by far-left Democrats.

In recent weeks, we informed readers that the story in Springfield, Ohio, and Charleroi, Pennsylvania, was not about claims about Haitians eating cats and dogs. Instead, about the numerous reports we received claiming labor mules (staffing companies) were exploiting Haitian migrants.

Incredible footage revealing an operation in Charleroi, PA where Haitians are being bussed to and from food factories operated by Fourth Street Foods.



It’s estimated that 90% of workers are now made up of Haitians.



Kamala imported 2,000 Haitians into this town of 4,000 people… pic.twitter.com/6KrjecNdmh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2024

Here's our reporting so far...

There's a very real possibility this alleged migrant trafficking network is happening nationwide.

US Map Shows Potential Areas Of Migrant 'Great Job Replacement' https://t.co/L0IfntWwmK — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 19, 2024

Alleged migrant trafficking networks are becoming an inconvenient truth for Democrats and their globalist allies in the Biden administration, who imported the third world by the millions into the first world.

At the end of the day, the blue-collar worker is being replaced.

Kamala’s government works with NGOs who work with local corporations to carry out migrant takeovers of towns. That’s how a small hamlet can become a refugee camp overnight. American citizens are dispossessed of the only home they’ve ever known. Is there a bigger scandal? https://t.co/yARf5SmwHN — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 20, 2024

This was only made possible by globalist open border policies pushed by the Biden-Harris team.

When will the unions wake up to the fact that Biden-Harris' open borders are their demise? Teamsters already did.