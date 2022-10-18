"This Is Unsustainable": NYC Homeless Shelter Population Hits Record High

It's a ticking time bomb.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency earlier this month as the city's homeless shelter population exploded to a record high due to an endless stream of migrants bussed up from the southern border.

NYC's Department of Homeless Services reported 62,174 people are now living in the city's shelters, exceeding the previous record of 61,415 set in January 2019, according to New York Daily News.

Adams' administration has blamed the shelter chaos on an influx of migrants from border states. He has forecasted a billion-dollar cost to house and provide social services to the migrants.

"This is unsustainable. The city is going to run out of funding for other priorities," Adams recently warned. "Local government cannot be the solution for national crisis – especially manufactured crisis."

Construction is underway for a migrant humanitarian emergency center at Randall's Island. It would be the first stop where migrants bussed from border states to NYC would be processed.

The city's shelter system is cracking, and nearly every homeless shelter is at full capacity as the cold season begins.

In addition to setting a new population record, the average length of stay has also surged to all-time highs, with single adults now spending an average of 509 days in shelters, according to city data. Families with kids are, on average, in a shelter even longer — 534 days — and adult families spend an astonishing 855 days in shelters on average, the data shows. -- New York Daily News

The official count as of last week is around 19,000 Central and South Americans have entered the city homeless shelter intake system. Adams said the influx of migrants could soon send the shelter population above 100,000.

But it's not just migrants adding to the count, Kathryn Kliff of the Legal Aid Society told CBS News:

"The fact that we are at a record high number of people in shelters is not just a result of recent migrants – it's a result of vast homelessness in New York City and the city failing to prioritize affordable housing for new Yorkers, and this has been going on for years."

NYC's homeless say migrants are being prioritized over them.

I am beyond disturbed if this is true. Homeless New Yorkers are being put behind illegal immigrants, war aged illegal males are already working illegally and making money in NYC. pic.twitter.com/FZuS64TYuc — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) October 8, 2022

#Freedmen are being displaced in NYC creating a homeless class there. We at #BTP speak to this often that, 30 years from now, this will be the reality for the majority of #Freedmen in America. THIS is why we are marching for reparations & telling our people come back South pic.twitter.com/QecchSSdjy — Nyhiem (Lord Abba) Freedmen 🇺🇸 ☪️7️⃣ (@RealNyhiem) October 10, 2022

Adams' office has considered renting out thousands of hotels and even contracting a cruise ship for six months to house the migrants.

What's even more astonishing is that mainstream corporate media blamed the migrant influx on Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, though as we pointed out, one Democrat-led Texas border city has been shipping thousands of illegals to sanctuary cities like New York City and Chicago.