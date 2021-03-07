Urban Dictionary Bans "Blue Anon" Entry Defining Liberal Conspiracy Theorists; Google Censors Search

The Urban Dictionary, which allows users to submit virtually any phrase with any definition, has removed a reference to "Blue Anon" - a new phrase mocking leftists for their belief in right-wing conspiracy theories, "such as the Russia Hoax, Jussie Smollett hoax, Ukraine hoax, Covington Kids hoax, and Brett Kavanaugh hoax."

The move comes just 24 hours after journalist Jack Posobiec pointed out the Blue Anon entry to his more than 1 million Twitter followers:

Ladies and gentlemen, we did it pic.twitter.com/AFzdDbKXlV — Neanderthal Scholar Poso (@JackPosobiec) March 6, 2021

And now:

I have never even heard of a word being banned from @UrbanDictionary before they banned Blue Anon pic.twitter.com/MdwhTzXeGA — Neanderthal Scholar Poso (@JackPosobiec) March 7, 2021

As the Post Millennial writes of Blue Anon:

The definition of "Blue Anon" is "a loosely organized network of Democrat [v]oters, politicians and media personalities who spread left-wing conspiracy theories." It goes on to say, "Blue Anon adherents fervently believe that right-wing extremists are going to storm Capitol Hill any day now and "remove" lawmakers from office, hence the need for the deployment of thousands of National Guard stationed at the US Capitol."

Blue ANON exists.



Q doesn't. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 6, 2021

And as journalist Ian Miles Cheong notes - as did we while researching for this report, Google appears to be censoring searches for Blue Anon.

Google censored searches for Blue Anon. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2021

Quite a difference between searching Google and DuckDuckGo for "Blue Anon" #blueanon pic.twitter.com/zWorxETbnV — RyeLibertarian (@RyeLibertarian) March 7, 2021

Here's a thread defining "Blue Anon" beliefs:

"Brett Kavanaugh is a gang rapist"https://t.co/a7pzG8Vuok — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

"Trump committed felony obstruction 10 times to hide his collusion with Russia"



Another good suggestion, though this is just a corollary to the "Trump is a Russian asset" conspiracy theory.https://t.co/AvTJCV80D2 — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

The entire Steele Dossier!



There are people who still believe that the Pee Tape is real.https://t.co/aVjvc0b8Ed — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Russian bounties, forgot about that one. Still never actually confirmed, even though @JeffreyGoldberg promised that sources would come forward soon.https://t.co/IwVPPvfIoO — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

The pivot from "Mueller's got him" to "Of course Mueller didn't get him; he couldn't" was very fast.https://t.co/LXDLaDsark — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

