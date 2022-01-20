US Army Guerrilla Warfare Exercise To Target "Freedom Fighters"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The US Army is set to conduct a “guerrilla warfare exercise” later this month in North Carolina where troops will battle against “freedom fighters.”

Yes, really.

The two week “unconventional warfare exercise” will take from from Jan. 22-Feb. 4 on privately owned land in a remote location which remains unknown.

“Called Robin Sage, the exercise serves as a final test for Special Forces Qualification Course training and it places candidates in a politically unstable country known as Pineland,” reports the Charlotte Observer. “These military members act as realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, also known as Pineland resistance movement,” said the the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center.

Information about the exercise was provided to the media in a bid to avoid civilians confusing the drills with actual terrorist attacks or warfare, which has happened before.

“It will be realistic enough to include the sounds of gunfire (blanks) and flares,” said the center.

As Chris Menahan notes, a similar Robin Sage exercise in 2019 showed resistance fighters displaying a flag that says “liberty.”

“They could tell these soldiers they’re battling the Chinese, Russians, Iranians, North Koreans or other foreign enemies but instead they have them training to kill “freedom fighters” with “Liberty” flags,” writes Menahan.

The exercise will do little to dampen concerns that the Biden administration is launching a de facto ‘domestic war on terror’ targeting patriots and Trump supporters.

Following the January 6 Capitol riot, Democrats ludicrously compared the events to September 11 in an attempt to justify using federal resources that would normally be focused on actual terrorists against American conservatives.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department created a new “specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism” in response to an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.

NEW: Citing "elevated threat from domestic violent extremists," DOJ official announces creation of new domestic terrorism unit "to augment our existing approach." https://t.co/v1W3qyU6rl pic.twitter.com/HfnIM3X4Xr — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2022

However, polls show that Americans are split on who represents the biggest threat, particularly after the Waukesha attack, its subsequent cover up, in addition to the fact that left-wing extremists spent much of 2020 rioting and burning down American cities.

A recent Schoen Cooperman Research survey found that voters are split on domestic extremism, with 23 per cent naming left-wing extremism and 21 per cent naming right-wing extremism as the greater concern.

Following the January 6 incident, Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he wanted to understand “white rage,” although an interest in understanding “black rage” after a sustained period of violent mayhem caused by Black Lives Matter protesters wasn’t seemingly of any importance.

* * *

