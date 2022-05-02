US Cities With Hottest Inflation May Cause Pain For Democrats 

Inflation doesn't strike the whole economy evenly. Some metropolitan areas across the U.S. recorded hotter inflation than others. Democratic lawmakers in these regions, up for re-election, could be in jeopardy come midterms.

Bloomberg found the four top metro areas where consumer prices cracked above the 10% barrier in February. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona, had the highest inflation of any urban region at 10.9%.

Inflation is so rampant in the metro area that Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly's re-election bid could be at risk as the high cost of living has crushed residents.

Evangelina Diaz, 56, drives about an hour from Maricopa, Arizona, to her job in central Phoenix. Gasoline prices hit particularly hard in the state, where workers drive further and more often than the average American. She says filling her tank now costs up to $50. "We're working to put gas in our car," Diaz said. "It's real ridiculous."

Stan Barnes, a former Arizona state senator and GOP political consultant, said Kelly is a "likable person who's married to one of the most important and admired people in Arizona [Gabby Giffords]. But this time, he needs to carry Joe Biden around like a sack of bricks and somehow explain his record."

Biden's presidency depends on campaigns like Kelly's. Republicans are expected to win a majority in the U.S. House in November.

"It's one of the most critical races," said Jennifer Duffy, Senate editor of the Cook Political Report. "If Democrats lose him [Kelly], they're on very shaky ground."

Vulnerable Democrats in other metro areas where inflation is running hot could also be in trouble.

The other cities, Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia; Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida; and Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland, have hit 10% or are close to double-digit inflation.