US Department Of Commerce Asks Gun Holster Companies For Sales Records

A startling new report via AmmoLand News outlines how the US Department of Commerce Census Bureau asked major holster manufacturers/providers for order numbers, product descriptions, and locations where the items were shipped.

Some holster companies rejected the Department of Commerce's request for "commodity flow surveys" related to their sold products.

"We will never turn over any information on our customers to the government no matter the cost us," Chad Myers, President of JM4 Tactical, said. "To do so would violate our core beliefs. We need to stand up to an overbearing government. Our customers can rest assured that their information is safe with us!"

AmmoLand said, "the Census Bureau sends out the Commodity Flow Survey to random companies every year ... but this seems an abnormal amount of holster companies have received the notice leading some of the holster companies to wonder if the federal government has targeted them. "

This is alarming because the overreaching government could be attempting to create a registry of gun owners , types, and numbers of firearms owned via the information collected in the survey.

Holster companies have reached out to Arbiter Weston Martinez of Texas, a former Texas Real Estate Commissioner under former Governor Rick Perry, to push back on the government collection of data.

"Clearly, the Biden administration is saber rattling for the left in the wake of all the recent losses they have incurred by Supreme Court rulings," Martinez said. "My clients and I will never back down from anyone that is trying to impugn our Constitutional and God-give rights like the Second Amendment."

Holster companies do not have a choice and are bound by law to turn over all requested information or face fines.

Washington Gun Law President William Kirk provides more color on the Biden administration's use of government agencies to collect data on law-abiding citizens. He said this administration is the least trustworthy of any administration in the country's history regarding the lawful rights of gun owners.

It's not hard to imagine the collection of holster data could be used for nefarious purposes by the government.