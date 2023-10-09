US Gives More Than $4.1 Billion In Grants For LGBT Initiatives Worldwide

Authored by Jackson Elliott via The Epoch Times,

During the past three fiscal years, $4.1 billion in federal money from taxpayers has been flowing to LGBT initiatives in the United States and around the world, an Epoch Times investigation has revealed.

From Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2023, the U.S. government issued more than 1,100 grants to fund LGBT-promoting projects around the world, according to the Epoch Times review of a federal spending website.

The scope of projects varies widely.

Plans to create a "safe space for LGBTQ youth and adults to seek support and resources" earned a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. government in 2022 for the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

A proposal for encouraging "diversity, equity, and inclusion in Serbia's workplaces and business communities by promoting economic empowerment of and opportunity for LGBTQI+ people in Serbia" also was a winning plan. To fund it, the U.S. government awarded Serbian activist group Grupa Izadji a grant of $500,000.

An Armenian activist group, the Pink Human Rights Defender, received $1 million from the United States "to empower the LGBTI community" in Armenia, a tiny country next to Turkey.

The federal spending website can be filtered to show entries that include specific keywords. A list of payouts filtered by using the keyword "LGBT" included 1,181 grants, 31 loans, and nine direct payments during the past three fiscal years.

Overall, during the past fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the government issued 454,821 grants.

Government grants provide free money for specific purposes. Federal loans can be repaid over long periods of time at low interest rates. Direct payments from the government give money to groups—they may be unrestricted, or for a specific use.

Of grants connected to the keyword "LGBT," individual payouts of at least $1 million totaled more than $3.7 billion combined. Many additional smaller grants also were awarded for LGBT initiatives but were not reviewed.

When the list was filtered for grants including the word "transgender," 574 were listed. In that category, grants that paid out at least $1 million totaled nearly $478 million. Seven direct payments and nine loans with the keyword "transgender" also were issued by the U.S. government.

An independent researcher who asked to remain anonymous has been tracking how the federal government spends money on grants related to gender ideology.

He started the work when he was laid off from his oil field job in the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic. After doing some digging, he was shocked to learn that, while he and his friends got little relief from the federal government, taxpayer dollars poured into LGBT activist causes, he said.

"I just couldn't believe it," he said. "We're all getting laid off, getting exempted from all this COVID money that's getting handed out to everybody, and nobody seemed to give a [expletive]."

He now works at a politically left-wing oil company, he said. And his superiors likely would object to how he now presents his findings on social media, he told The Epoch Times.

"I could write for 20 years about just the money that's already been spent over the past three or four years," he said.

The oil worker-turned-investigator shares his findings on X under the handle Randoland.us. The account has more than 12,000 followers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

"If you search for grants from the [U.S.] Department of Education with the word 'equity' in them, it'll blow your mind how much money is being spent just on equity-aligned initiatives," he said. He figures he's uncovered about $240 million in "grants going toward equity initiatives."

Rainbow Revolution

One discovery revealed an ongoing grant paid to Emory University so researchers can study "the rectal mucosal effects of cross-sex hormone therapy among U.S. and Thai transgender women," The Epoch Times confirmed.

Activists rallying to support people who identify as transgender gather on the steps of City Hall, in New York, New York, on Oct. 24, 2018. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The project started in 2019 with a projected end date of July 2024. According to the government website, researchers will receive almost $3.5 million from the U.S. government to do the work.

The project is categorized under "allergy and infectious diseases research," with the stated purpose to "assist public and private nonprofit institutions and individuals to establish, expand, and improve biomedical research and research training in infectious diseases and related areas," according to the federal spending website.

Some small grants focus on studies that examine equally tiny portions of the population.

One grant recipient examines the impact of alcohol on intimate partner violence in transgender and non-gender-conforming adults, The Epoch Times confirmed.

A 2023 project received nearly $350,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to translate the Homosaurus—a thesaurus of LGBT terms—into Spanish.

The Homosaurus website includes definitions for sexual terms such as: "anonymous sex," "aromantic porn films," "pederasts," "children's sexuality," and "gay children."

The Homosaurus has reclassified as "fetishes" the words "gerontophilia," "ephebophilia," and "hebephilia," Greek words that mean sexual attraction to the elderly, people 15-19, and children 11-14, respectively.

The Epoch Times contacted the NEH about the grant but received no response.

A rainbow flag hangs below the American flag near the entrance to the U.S. embassy in Moscow, on June 25, 2021. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

LGBT cultural projects in America that received funding include more than $333,000 for an LGBT radio and television "digitization and access project."

Another provided $324,000 to map "historical LGBTQ spaces through gay travel guides."

One grant offers $1 million "to advance the human rights and social inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) people" worldwide. The money went to Outright Action, an American activist group dedicated to global LGBT advocacy operating in many countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Ukraine, the Philippines, Iran, and China.

Another grant pays for a "social biography of same-sex desire in postcolonial Ireland."

One provides funding to chronicle contributions to "gender identity development" among Belarusian teenage girls in vulnerable families.

LGBT Initiatives in Schools

The government directed LGBT grants at American educational institutions, as well.

And Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice isn't happy about it.

"The federal government is using the grant process to change the culture and climate in America's public schools," Ms. Justice told The Epoch Times.

In her experience as a local school board member, she saw government-funded activist groups lead the ideological capture of schools, she said.

"The grants go to 'community partners,' and 'community partners' then go in, and they work to change the procedure in the schools" to favor and teach LGBT activist worldviews, she said.

Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty. (Tiffany Justice/Moms for Liberty)

The federal government pursues this policy of "cultural revolution" against the will of more than 70 percent of Americans, according to polls by Moms for Liberty, Ms. Justice said.

A recent poll by the group found that more than 70 percent of Americans want schools to teach basic educational skills and do not want gender ideology or sexual orientation instruction in classrooms, Ms. Justice said.

Yet money flows to these projects.

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) gave $1.2 million to "LGBTQIA+ pride centers" in the San Diego Community College District.

Another DOE grant of almost $1.6 million was awarded for North Dakota's “indigenous, LGBTQIA+, rural and underserved school-based mental health needs.”

A DOE grant gave $1.4 million to Boston College to study "mechanisms of health promotion in diverse youth through gay-straight alliances." In plain speak, the grant funded the promotion of gay-straight alliance clubs in Massachusetts middle and high schools.

The Epoch Times contacted the DOE but received no response.

"The federal government thumbs their nose at the American people and continues to push this ideology into our schools," Ms. Justice said.

"They're doing it all over the world."