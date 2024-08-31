US Government Using Tax Dollars To Fund Woke "Counter-Disinformation" Video Games

If you've been wondering how it's possible for so many woke movies, streaming series and video games to continually fail yet still get made, the answer is of course ESG funding. These products don't necessarily have to bring in consumer dollars because the companies already got paid by an army of NGOs and government programs.

Though the flow of ESG cash has slowed dramatically ever since central banks started raising interest rates there's still a long list of projects that were initiated several years ago that are finally being released today. This is why, despite the complete public rejection of woke propaganda and dying ESG, we are still being inundated with far-left media.

For many years it has been suspected that leftist government officials are involved in directly financing social engineering projects using public tax dollars. In film and TV the influence is more obvious, but what about video games (the largest entertainment market on the planet)?

We recently discussed the exposure of a AAA video game called 'Dustborn' funded by the Norwegian Government and the EU. The game features a cast of queer activist characters that use the "power of words" to cancel and manipulate their opponents. They also use various methods to bully their allies to do more for them. The game is set in the near future of 2030 in a balkanized America run by "white conservative fascists." The backdrop of the game was apparently inspired by the 2020 elections.

The intellectual disconnect is fascinating - Since at least 2016 the US has suffered increasingly under far-left oppression rather than far-right, starting with woke "cancel culture" supported by international corporations, then the BLM and Antifa riots supported by Democrat politicians, and finally culminating in an attempt to institute long term medical tyranny under the Biden Administration. But we're not going to see any video games about that.

The terminology for this kind of media is "predictive programming": The use of propaganda to "inoculate" consumers against certain ideas and information the government does not want them to entertain. And, not surprisingly, the EU is not the only bureaucracy engaging in this activity.

New information has come to light that the US government is involved in the same brand of social engineering and they openly admit to their goals in a funding program for modern video games launched in 2021.

The US State Department and Embassy in The Hague ran a "competition" for a $275,000 grant through it's Global Engagement Center (GEC). The project revolved around "counter-disinformation" - creating a video game that influences teens against common conservative arguments surrounding politics, DEI, climate change, economics and even covid. The initial iteration of the game is called "Cat Park", likely a beta test for future propaganda games.

As the funding notice states:

“Successful proposals will incorporate active inoculation theory and address current disinformation and propaganda tactics. The delivered product should be modular, scalable, and expandable so that later iterations could address additional problem sets, such as violent extremism and health misinformation. The game will be piloted simultaneously with players in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and lessons learned from these pilots will inform the final version of the game intended ultimately for global audiences...”

The GEC partners with numerous globalist institutions including the Global Disinformation Index, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research Lab, and Moonshot CVE. They claim to be focused on foreign adversaries, but they are aggressively opposed to "populism" and view conservative ideals as a "threat to Democracy." In other words, they see you as the enemy as much as they see China or Russia as the enemy.

In 2021 members of Congress wrote a complaint to the GEC in which they argued that the institution was straying from its original mission. They included the video game project, noting that it was designed to:

"Produce a ‘counter-disinformation video game’ that programmed audiences to associate citizen critiques of government waste, fraud, and abuse with a social media disinformation campaign.”

Inoculation Theory upholds that "individuals who are exposed to weakened versions of arguments against currently held attitudes formulate resistance, and the ability to form counter-arguments to future threats to those attitudes."

What does that mean?

To simplify, they portray weak strawman arguments within popular media to make their political opponents look ridiculous. The public consumes this media and is thus convinced that the government narrative is the proper narrative, while anyone who dares challenge that narrative is automatically ignored, even if their position is based on facts and evidence. The US government is using American tax dollars to pay for psychological weapons that will be used against American citizens.

This agenda to infuse woke ideology into every aspect of western culture has been ongoing for quite some time, but any criticism of it in the past was immediately called "conspiracy theory." Only in the last couple of years has the evidence mounted to the point that even normies can no longer deny it.