"It's Terrifying" - Judge Andrew Napolitano Warns Federal Government's Behavior Crosses Constitutional Lines

Submitted By Daniela Cambone via Stansberry Research.

Without even hearing the federal government's argument on the imposition of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, it's very obvious they are in violation of the constitution based on the actions taken by seated judges', according to Judge Andrew Napolitano, former Judge of the New Jersey Superior Court.

In an exclusive interview with anchor Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Napolitano joins to share a gleamingly judicial perspective on current legislation passed from the federal government to circuit courts, which requires large employers to mandate employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

This being a first time, as pointed out by Judge Napolitano to Cambone, the federal government has moved the goalposts when imposing federal powers related to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. "The federal government, through the department of labor, through OSHA, has never claimed the right to force employers to enforce a federal regulation, [and] not a federal statute that was enacted by Congress."



Biden's efforts to enact policies overstepping constitutional lines fall short of anything greater than a "whim," Judge Napolitano says, and the congress won't enact legislation because members know they won't be there once their respective terms' end due to the unpopularity of this position.



The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary order that blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with over 100 employees from taking effect, siding with Utah and several other states on Friday.

"It's terrifying to me that [the U.S. government's] behavior no longer shocks," he says. "It is the dulling of our sensitivities and sensibilities, between right and wrong, that terrifies me," Judge Napolitano concludes.

