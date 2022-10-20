US Health Officials Dumped Stocks In Jan 2020 (Before Declaring COVID An Emergency)

Authored by Michael Senger via 'The New Normal' Substack,

In a shocking new report from the Wall Street Journal, leading health officials began offloading stocks at truly unprecedented rates in January 2020 - well before the COVID-19 emergency was declared - with officials at the US Department of Health and Human Services selling 60% more stocks in January 2020 than average over the previous 12 months.

One deputy to NIAID Director Anthony Fauci reported selling between $157,000 and $480,000 in stocks before the end of January.

Weeks later, stock prices around the world went into freefall at the fastest rate since the Great Depression as word got round that officials were planning a complete shutdown of the global economy.

The ensuing lockdowns were unprecedented in the western world prior to Xi Jinping’s lockdown of Wuhan and weren’t part of any democratic country’s pandemic plan. They weren’t given any official imprimatur as western policy until February 24, 2020, when WHO Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward—famous for later disconnecting a live interview when asked to acknowledge Taiwan—reported back about Wuhan’s lockdown from Beijing:

What China has demonstrated is, you have to do this. If you do it, you can save lives and prevent thousands of cases of what is a very difficult disease.

That leading officials were already privately planning to recreate China’s lockdowns across the western world by January 2020, however - and making stock trades based on those plans - further confirms the all-too-prescient stock tip by someone who claimed to have “friends and family in the medical industry and field, including at CDC and one close friend at WHO” on January 30, 2020, which proved to be a near-perfect foretelling of subsequent events:

There are very high profile investors who've been silently pulling out ahead of time… the WHO is already talking about how ‘problematic’ modeling the Chinese response in Western countries is going to be, and the first country they want to try it out in is Italy. If it begins a large outbreak in a major Italian city they want to work through the Italian authorities and world health organizations to begin locking down Italian cities in a vain attempt to slow down the spread at least until they can develop and distribute vaccines, which btw is where you need to start investing.

* * *

Michael P Senger is an attorney and author of Snake Oil: How Xi Jinping Shut Down the World. Want to support my work? Get the book.

The New Normal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.