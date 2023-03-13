US Intel Agencies Need To Focus Intensely On 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion,' Intelligence Chief Says

Authored by Joseph Lord via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

During a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee last week, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines expressed the need for intel agencies to focus more intensely on “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Avril Haines, head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 14, 2021. (Graeme Jennings/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The hearing was called by Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) to discuss global threats.

Haines took the opportunity to make comments about the need for the intelligence community (IC) to hire more minorities on the basis of their race.

Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.) addressed the issue of “workforce development” in questioning to Haines.

Citing earlier comments from David Petraeus, former head of the Central Intelligence Agency, Carson contended that minorities were underrepresented in the IC.

“What are your organizations doing to improve diversity when it comes to recruiting and retaining your workforces?” Carson asked Haines and the other panelists. “Does the IC need to devote more resources to professional development? How do you all plan on tackling those very apparent issues?”

“I think there is no question that we have to do better on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility,” Haines replied promptly.

Haines pointed to recent budget requests in which her organization had requested more funding to carry out “more intense efforts” to increase the presence of minorities in the IC.

“I think you’ll see in our budget requests and our proposals in all of the work that we’re doing that … we see this as an area that we need to focus more intense resources and efforts,” Haines said.

She specifically noted the lack of Hispanic and Latinos among the leadership of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

