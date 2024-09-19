US Map Shows Potential Areas Of Migrant 'Great Job Replacement'

Bloomberg has unveiled one of the most detailed maps yet, showing where the 2023 migrant invasion has spread across the US, broken down on a county-by-county basis. The map, built on immigration court case data, highlights clusters of new migrant populations that primarily emerged across the eastern half of the nation. The question becomes if the federal government and a shadowy network of non-governmental organizations worked in unison to precision dump migrants in small towns and cities to replace native blue-collar workers.

The data plotted on the map includes immigration court data showing where the 1.8 million migrants landed in the US and have since taken up residence. Notice massive clusters of new migrants across the Mid-Alantic and Northeast metro areas, as well as the Midwest and Rust Belt regions.

"In the battleground states that will decide this November's election, about 72% of migrants in 2023 went to Biden counties while less than a third went to Trump counties, the Bloomberg analysis found. Counties that voted for Biden four years ago are home to roughly 60% of the overall US population," Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg continued, "Swing states received 12% of all migrants, with most going to blue counties like Philadelphia, home to Pennsylvania's largest city, and Gwinnett, which is outside Atlanta."

Meanwhile, within the report, Bloomberg's journos claim former President Trump's crackdown on migrants via the America First political agenda has "used extreme or disproven examples to demonize migrants."

Take, for instance, Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Last week, Trump said, "The small 4,000 person town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania has experienced a 2,000% increase in the population of Haitian migrants under Kamala Harris — the schools are scrambling to hire translators for the influx of students who don't speak English, costing local taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Trump was entirely correct last week about Charleroi. We recently had boots on the ground who investigated the former president's claim and found he was right.

In fact, the Haitians were dumped into the small town to work at several food-packing plants. These plants produce food items for the processed foods-industrial complex, which sells junk food in major big-box stores. The Haitians (and or other migrants) have mostly or entirely displaced the native workers at Fourth Street Foods factories.

The picture being painted in Charleroi is part of a much broader labor theme:

How is this not the biggest political talking point right now: since October 2019, native-born US workers have lost 1.4 million jobs; over the same period foreign-born workers have gained 3 million jobs. pic.twitter.com/Z5HVWmQ24C — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 15, 2024

One Charleroi resident exposed how the Haitians were dumped into the town to supply local food plants with cheap labor, effectively displacing native workers and making life for them a living hell.

This isn't just happening in Charleroi. As the Bloomberg map revealed, the 'Great Job Replacement' of native workers by migrants is a nationwide phenomenon.

Blue-collar workers should thank the Biden-Harris team for facilitating the greatest migrant invasion this nation has ever seen.