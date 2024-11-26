US Marshals And FBI Warn Public Of Nationwide Phone Scams

Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI are alerting the public about widespread phone scams involving individuals impersonating law enforcement officials. Scammers are posing as U.S. Marshals, court officers, or other government agents in attempts to defraud victims by demanding payments to avoid arrest.

These fraudulent callers claim the victim has committed an offense such as identity theft or failing to report for jury duty. The scammers instruct victims to withdraw cash and transfer it to the government, purchase prepaid debit or gift cards, or deposit money into Bitcoin ATMs to “satisfy” alleged fines.

Scammers often sound convincing by providing badge numbers, names of real law enforcement officials and federal judges, and even spoofing caller IDs to appear as if they’re calling from a government agency or courthouse, the agencies said in a statement.

In Colorado, multiple incidents have been reported in which scammers use the names of actual U.S. Marshals, including U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor, claiming there’s a warrant for the victim’s arrest unless a payment is made.

Victims across the state have suffered losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars, the agencies said. The U.S. Marshals Service receives daily inquiries from individuals targeted by these scams.

Authorities recommend scam victims file a report with local police and a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

The law enforcement agencies said Americans should never divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers. The U.S. Marshals Service said it will never ask for credit or debit card numbers, wire transfers, bank routing numbers, or Bitcoin deposits for any purpose.

Authorities suggest hanging up and calling a local court clerk to verify any supposed court orders.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), more than $37 billion has been reported lost due to cyber-enabled crimes from 2019 to 2023. While not every report can receive a direct response, each submission helps law enforcement understand the broader threat landscape and can lead to actionable investigations.

The IC3 notes that tips are extremely valuable.

“Combined with other data, [tips] allow the FBI to investigate reported crimes, track trends and threats, and, in some cases, even freeze stolen funds,” the agency said. “Just as importantly, IC3 shares reports of crime throughout its vast network of FBI field offices and law enforcement partners, strengthening our nation’s collective response both locally and nationally.”