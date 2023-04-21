US 'National Divorce' Appears To Already Be Happening

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The so-called “national divorce” that was promoted earlier this year by some Republicans appears to be occurring organically, according to a new analysis of U.S. population trends.

A U-Haul moving van on Elm Street in Montpelier, Vt., on Aug. 12, 2017. (Artaxerxes via Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0)

Since 2020, some 2.6 million people have moved out of U.S. counties that were won by President Joe Biden and into those that former President Donald Trump prevailed in, the analysis found. It cited recent Census Bureau data.

“More than 61 percent of the counties that voted for Biden in 2020 lost population, while 65 percent of Trump-supporting counties gained population,” the Issues and Insights analysis said. The data showed that some 2,562,937 people moved from Democrat-leaning counties to Republican-leaning counties since Biden was elected in the divisive November 2020 election.

The two counties that lost the most population from net internal migration were Los Angeles County and Cook County, Illinois, which both overwhelmingly voted in favor of Biden. Cook, which includes Chicago, was down about 200,718, while Los Angeles lost about 363,000 people since the election.

California, which has a Democrat governor and legislature, experienced “a massive net outflow” of people—871,127—in the past two years. New Jersey, which has a Democrat-controlled legislature and a Democrat governor, lost 107,000 people in the same time period, although the analysis noted that red counties in the Garden State gained 22,507.

“While many of the blue counties that lost population were urbanized,” it said, “the exodus was widespread and nationwide, including many far more sparsely populated liberal areas.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of former President Donald Trump’s planned court appearance on April 4, 2023. (Reuters/Caitlin Ochs)

Meanwhile, the largest loss suffered by any red county or equivalent was Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, which was down by 18,470, the analysis found.

“On the other hand, blue counties lost population in states that saw overall gains,” the analysis noted. “For example, Florida had a net gain of 622,476 over the past two years. But counties that backed Biden nevertheless lost 3,374. Georgia had a large gain of 128,089, but blue counties still had a net loss of 28,178. Tennessee saw an increase of 146,403 people, but counties that voted for Biden saw a decline of 37,306.”

Earlier Calls

Earlier this year, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted on social media about the prospects of a “national divorce” occurring within the country, noting that the differences between Republican and Democratic voters are simply too great on a range of issues.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene wrote in February during Presidents’ Day. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”