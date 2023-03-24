USA Today Again Picks Biological Man As 'Woman Of The Year'

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

USA Today has picked a trans-identified male as it’s ‘woman of the year’ for a second time running, and this time it’s someone who advocates for child sex changes.

The media outlet has chosen Leigh Finke as its ‘woman of the year’ for Minnesota. Finke was the first transgender legislator to be appointed to the Minnesota House of Representatives in November.

Today, @USATODAY released their Women of the Year project, picking one woman to represent each state, and they have selected me as Woman of the Year for Minnesota. https://t.co/cOKwoMrD9b — Leigh Finke (@leighfinke) March 19, 2023

USA Today says the awards are a way of highlighting “local and national heroines who make a positive impact in their communities every day.”

Finke has made it a priority to ensure children are allowed to have access to gender altering surgery, recently sponsoring a bill to make Minnesota a “trans refuge state.”

As we highlighted last week, the Democrat Governor and lieutenant governor of the state are on an executive mission to force state agencies to push “gender-affirming” health care.

Governor Tim Walz has labeled efforts to halt trans surgery on children as “persecution,” vowing to “make sure that Minnesota’s place as a welcoming, loving, neighborly state where you are welcome and will be free of persecution or anything else that we’re trying to see in some other states.”

Minnesota is also one of the states where shocking trans and gay porn books have been placed into school libraries, seemingly unbeknownst to school officials.

USA Today now has a habit of picking biological men as ‘woman of the year’, having last year decided that Biden assistant secretary of health and human services Rachel Levine was worthy of the award.

There is a pattern developing here:

