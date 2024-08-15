Vance And Walz Agree To Oct. 1 Debate

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times,

A much-anticipated debate between Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appears to be on as both vice presidential candidates have agreed to CBS’s proposal for an Oct. 1 face-off.

The network issued a statement Wednesday indicating that it had invited both vice-presidential candidates to take part in a debate in New York City, presenting both campaigns with four dates as options: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.

Walz, who remains the presumptive Democratic Party nominee until the Democratic National Convention later this month, accepted the invitation in a message on X, writing: “See you on October 1, JD.”

Vance, who initially told Fox News that he would most likely agree but that his team needed time to review the rules and conditions of the debate, agreed to the Oct. 1 debate and upped the ante by agreeing to another debate proposed by CNN.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already. Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!” Vance wrote in a post on X.

At the time of reporting, it was unclear whether Walz had agreed to the Sept. 18 debate proposed by CNN.

Vance told Fox News on Wednesday after being asked whether he would agree to the Oct. 1 debate on CBS that he would most likely be there but that his campaign needed to review the conditions.

“I strongly suspect we’re going to be there on October the 1st,” Vance said, but added the condition that “we’re not going to do one of these fake debates where they don’t actually have an audience there, where they don’t actually set the parameters in a way where we can have a good exchange of ideas.

“We’re going to do a real debate, and if CBS agrees to it, then certainly we’ll do it,” Vance said.

The Ohio Republican drew a contrast between the large volume of media interviews that the Trump–Vance campaign has been giving compared to the Harris–Waltz campaign, adding that he wants to debate Walz several times because “it’s important for the American people to actually see us discuss our views.”

Vance has criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her lack of media availability since she became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“I enjoyed sitting down with three of the major networks today to answer the tough questions any leader should answer,” Vance said in an Aug. 11 post on X, after giving three separate interviews on Sunday morning shows.

Harris has largely avoided answering questions from the press since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, drawing criticism from conservatives and journalists alike.

Previously, Vance said that he wouldn’t commit to a debate until Walz was officially named the vice presidential nominee, which is expected to take place at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, scheduled for Aug. 19–22.

Historically, both of the major party presidential and vice presidential nominees have participated in debates.

So far, Trump and Harris have agreed to one debate, which is to be hosted by ABC on Sept. 10.

There has been speculation that other Trump–Harris debates could take place, though nothing has been formalized.