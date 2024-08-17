Vance's Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Second Trump Campaign Incident

A charter plane carrying Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) made an emergency landing at a Wisconsin airport on Friday - the second mechanical issue to hit a Trump campaign plane in a week.

Vance's plane, dubbed "Trump Force Two," reported a mechanical issue and made an emergency landing in Milwaukee, according to Vance spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk.

"The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal," Van Kirk told several media outlets. "After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee. As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati."

🚨✈️ Trump Force Two✈️🚨



with VP Candidate JD Vance, just made an emergency landing in Milwaukee



Milwaukee County Fire Department (ARFF) responded to the Boeing 737 on the tarmac.



43 souls on board per traffic scanner scanner



J.D. Vance’s plane started to turn back near… pic.twitter.com/n8bYqSnwtT — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) August 16, 2024

Trump Force Two's door seal issue was quickly resolved, and the plane continued on its intended path to Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airporet, according to a Van Kirk.

Vance was traveling with his wife, Usha, US Secret Service agents, journalists, and his dog Atlas.

Can't really tell in this video, but he was *not happy* about the wet metal stairs.



He's doing good on the plane though.



We've had two GSDs, and both of them do this thing where they find the one person who doesn't like dogs and they suck up to them. https://t.co/Lf0qhOmbWl — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 16, 2024

The incident comes after Donald Trump's plane was forced to make an emergency landing Aug. 9 in Billings, Montana - roughly 150 miles from its intended destination of Bozeman.

As the Epoch Times notes further, Trump traveled to Montana for a rally in Bozeman on Aug. 9, where he sought to rally support for Republican candidate Tim Sheehy, who is seeking to unseat longtime Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

Vance was in Wisconsin on Aug. 16 to give a speech at the Milwaukee Police Association’s headquarters, focusing on crime and law enforcement.

Vance emphasized the need for supportive law enforcement policies and criticized the current leadership’s policies, in particular around border security while advocating for stronger border control measures.

“The border policies that we have at the southern border, they make our communities less safe even as far north as Wisconsin,” Vance said. “It means Mexican drug cartels operating in our communities. It means people dying of fentanyl.”