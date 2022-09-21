Vanderbilt Pediatric Transgender Clinic Nukes Website After Matt Walsh Exposes 'Big Money Maker' Motive

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has deleted the website of their Transgender Clinic after journalist Matt Walsh detailed a doctor's promotion of transgender surgeries as a "big money maker" for the institution.

Videos obtained by Walsh also show apparent threats made against VUMC medical professionals who objected to the procedures, even for religious reasons.

Walsh posted his findings in a lengthy Twitter thread on Tuesday. In it, Dr. Shayne Taylor can be seen bragging about how she convinced Nashville to get into gender transitions because it's a "big money maker," especially because the surgeries require a lot of "follow ups."

Vanderbilt opened its trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture the same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor explained how she convinced Nashville to get into the gender transition game. She emphasized that it's a "big money maker," especially because the surgeries require a lot of "follow ups" pic.twitter.com/zedM7HBCBe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

According to Dr. Ellen Clayton, those with "conscientious objections" are "problematic," and anyone who opposes the transgender surgery program will face "consequences."

"If you are going to assert conscientious objection, you have to realize that that is problematic," said Clayton. "You are doing something to another person, and you are not paying the cost for your belief. I think that is a … real issue."

"I just want you to take home that saying that you’re not going to do something because of your conscientious — because of your religious beliefs, is not without consequences, and should not be without consequences," she continues. "And I just want to put that out there."

"We are given an enormous — if you don’t want to do this kind of work, don’t work at Vanderbilt."

In case the objectors hadn't gotten the memo, Vanderbilt unveiled a program called "Trans Buddies." The "buddies" are trans activists from the community who attend appointments with trans patients, monitoring the doctors to guard against "unsafe" behavior such as misgendering pic.twitter.com/KyYUdRHrrP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Marketing to children

UVMC also makes "Trans Buddies" and other services available to children, "including chemical castration," writes Walsh - who added that they altered their website within the last month, yet forgot to delete a video from Vanderbilt Psychiatry's YouTube channel from 2020 which admits they will give hormones to children as young as 13.

But they must have forgot to delete a video from Vanderbilt Psychiatry’s Youtube channel back in 2020 which admits explicitly that they will give and have given irreversible hormone drugs to children as young as 13. pic.twitter.com/Qn48zWoJ1N — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

The university will also perform double mastectomies on adolescent girls.

So, let’s review. Vanderbilt got into the gender transition game admittedly in large part because it is very financially profitable. They then threatened any staff members who objected, and enlisted a gang of trans activists to act as surveillance in order to force compliance. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

They now castrate, sterilize, and mutilate minors as well as adults, while apparently taking steps to hide this activity from the public view.



This is what "health care" has become in modern America. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

In response to Walsh's reporting, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) called for an investigation into VUMC.

"The ‘pediatric transgender clinic’ at Vanderbilt University Medical Center raises serious moral, ethical and legal concerns," Lee told the Daily Wire. "We should not allow permanent, life-altering decisions that hurt children or policies that suppress religious liberties, all for the purpose of financial gain. We have to protect Tennessee children, and this warrants a thorough investigation."

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt nuked their entire Transgender Clinic website.

Don’t worry, we knew this would happen and have spent the past week saving videos and screenshots. We have it all. They can’t hide it now. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022