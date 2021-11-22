"Vaxx'd, Cured, Or Dead" - German Health Minister Hints At Jab Mandate; Merkel Fears "Highly Dramatic" Situation

After demonstrations erupted across Europe and more broadly across the globe over the weekend, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that the latest surge in European COVID infections is "worse than anything Germany has experienced so far" and called for more tight restrictions to try and stop the virus from spreading again over the holidays.

Merkel told officials from her Christian Democratic Party on Monday that the situation is "highly dramatic" and warned that hospitals would soon be overwhelmed unless the 4th wave of the virus is broken, according to a Bloomberg report.

The outgoing chancellor warned that many Germans don't seem to understand the severity of the crisis as cases have spiked across Europe.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned Monday that most Germans will be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from COVID in just a few months, according to Agence France-Presse, hinting at a potential vaccination mandate.

"Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," Spahn said, blaming "the very contagious Delta variant." "That is why we so urgently recommend vaccination," he added.

As many have noted, many EU members, including Germany's neighbor Austria, have tightened restrictions amid what many are describing as a "fourth wave" of infections.

As for Germany, many of the country's famed outdoor Christmas markets have already been canceled for the second year in a row, and people who aren’t vaxxed face possible curfews, as well as other restrictions. The situation in hospitals is increasingly strained, with clinics preparing to transfer severely ill people to other facilities, according to the German intensive-care association DIVI.

Stocks dumped late last week on the renewed threats of lockdowns in Germany and across Europe, then bounced after a denial.

Now, it seems like they're shifting back into the red as European politicians roll out another round of authoritarian crackdowns.