Veteran Homelessness Hits Record Low

Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Veteran homelessness in the United States has reached a record low, decreasing by 7.5 percent since 2023, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH).

A U.S. Navy veteran, who said he has been homeless for three months, reads on donated bedding on which he normally sleeps, underneath an overpass in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 5, 2019. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count revealed that 32,882 veterans were experiencing homelessness in January, a record since records began being kept in 2009. Last year’s count was the first time the percentage had risen in 12 years, with a rise of 7.4 percent to 35,574.

This year’s data, released on Nov. 12, represents an 11.7 percent reduction in veterans experiencing homelessness since 2020 and a 55.6 percent decrease since 2010.

The PIT Count, an annual assessment conducted every January, measures both sheltered and unsheltered individuals without stable housing across the nation.

According to the agency, sheltered persons are those living in emergency shelters and transitional housing, while unsheltered are those living on the street or in another place not meant for human habitation.

Of the Veterans counted, 13,851 were unsheltered—a 10.7 percent decrease in unsheltered veteran homelessness nationwide compared to last year.

“No Veteran should experience homelessness in this country they swore to defend,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement, adding that the agency was making “real progress” in the fight to end Veteran homelessness.

“We still have a long way to go, but we will not stop until every veteran has a safe, stable place to call home,” McDonough said.

Last month, the VA announced it had permanently housed nearly 48,000 homeless veterans during fiscal year 2024, surpassing its goal by over 16 percent and marking the largest number of veterans housed in a single year since 2019.

Since 2022, the VA has housed nearly 134,000 veterans nationwide.

“Far too many of our nation’s veterans experience homelessness each year, and that is why HUD is laser-focused on ensuring that every Veteran has a home,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman in a statement, according to a Nov. 12 press release.

USICH Director Jeff Olivet emphasized the effectiveness of coordinated efforts.

“This data show that with the right investments in housing and health care, and with strong leadership and coordination across government, homelessness is solvable,” Olivet said in the release. “The challenge now is to end veteran homelessness and use the lessons we learn to help all people without a home.”

The VA awarded more than $800 million in grants this year to assist veterans experiencing homelessness, according to the release.

USICH also released the federal government’s first-ever framework for homelessness prevention, and the HUD and the VA announced policy changes to help more veterans receive housing assistance under the HUD-VA Supportive Housing program.

The VA said their strategy is rooted in a “Housing First” approach, which prioritizes providing veterans with permanent housing before offering additional support services such as health care, job training, legal assistance, and education to ensure long-term stability.

The agency said this method has been instrumental in reducing the number of homeless veterans and preventing a return to homelessness for those who have been housed.

Significant progress has also been made in the Greater Los Angeles area, where the VA permanently housed 1,854 homeless veterans this fiscal year—the most of any city in the United States for the third consecutive year.

The PIT Count indicated a 22.9 percent reduction in veterans experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles between 2023 and 2024, exceeding the VA’s fiscal year goals for the region by 15.5 percent.

Veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk can call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838) or visit VA.gov/homeless for assistance. These resources provide support and information on housing initiatives and programs designed to help veterans exit homelessness.