Meanwhile... At A San Francisco Walgreens

One of California's biggest blunders has been the passage of Proposition 47, which lowered penalties for thefts under $950 and sparked dramatic increases in shoplifting across the metro area over the last several years. Otherwise known as Prop. 47, it's supported by social justice warriors and criminal justice reformers, and the liberal establishment, who have also managed to defund the local police.

The effects of allowing chaos to prevail in liberal-run San Fransico have resulted in 17 Walgreens Pharmacy locations shuttering their doors in the past five years, and at least ten since 2019.

When shoplifters can waltz right into a store with a large trash bag or a vessel of some sort, fill it up with anything they please, then calmly exit the store without penalty, this is just another example of the lawlessness that is transforming the once beautiful metro area into a crime-infested dump.

In the video below, first tweeted by local news station KGO's Lyanne Melendez, a person casually rides a bike into what appears to be a Walgreens Pharmacy and stuffs hundreds of dollars of items into a black plastic bag as bystanders watch in shock. According to Twitter account James Woods, "If store security people retain a thief, they can be sued."

Even Michael 'Big Short' Burry quoted the appalling video and said, "LeavingCalifornia is tough. Grew up here/raised kids here. It was home. New hire this week lasted just one day before feeling so threatened by drugs/homelessness/lawlessness she is now on her way back to Indiana. Will join us @Nashville - WakeUpAmerica."

The penalty for shoplifting is a "nonviolent misdemeanor" that carries a maximum sentence of 6 months. But in most cases, for simple shoplifting, the criminal is simply released with conditions.

San Francisco is stuck in a dangerous cycle where liberal policies transform the city into a lawlessness, drug-invested town. The result is a metro area where big and small businesses are making an exit, headed elsewhere, and setting up shop in areas with law and order.