Watch: Tucker Carlson Outlines How Twitter Is "Where Elite Opinion Is Incubated"

By Steve Watson of Summit News,

Tucker Carlson explained Thursday why Elon Musk’s attempted takeover of Twitter is “the single most important development for free speech in the modern history of the United States,” noting that the platform is “where elite opinion is incubated.”

The host declared that Twitter “is the single most important forum for speech possibly in the world,” but that it is currently being used to foment mass group-think.

“As Musk put it, Twitter’s potential is to be ‘the platform for free speech around the globe.’ Twitter will neither ‘thrive nor serve the societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company,” Carlson said.

He further highlighted that “if Twitter’s board rejects Elon Musk’s offer, they will need to explain why to their shareholders. They turned down a deal that would make the shareholders much richer.”

“So, by doing this, Elon Musk is putting everything on the line. He knows how important Twitter is to the people who run our system and run the global system. For them, censorship and propaganda are not a feature of their rule. Their rule depends on censorship and propaganda,” Carlson urged.

Carlson repeated comments he made earlier in the week that Musk’s move on Twitter is a “direct challenge” to “illegitimate regimes” trying “so hard to control information through censorship.”

“If you are offering policies that really benefit nobody but yourself, you have to lie about them, and you must prevent anyone from complaining about it. So, censorship and propaganda are at the very heart of neoliberalism and Elon Musk is challenging all of that directly,” the host asserted.

Carlson further noted “Is it distressing that our own democratic system isn’t working that you would need some rich guy to swoop in deus ex machina to save free speech in United States? Of course, it is. Is it sad that we’re all desperate for Elon Musk to save us? Yes, it is. But who else is going to save us? Nobody at this point.”

Elsewhere on Carlson’s show he interviewed the creator of the Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok which was temporarily suspended earlier this week in the latest example of the platform using vaguely defined “hateful conduct” rules as a means of censorship.

As we noted earlier, Musk explained Thursday why he was attempting to buy Twitter, noting that it “is extremely important for the future of civilization,” and “to help freedom in the world.”

During the interview, Musk pointed to the likes of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp which are all majority owned and ruled by Mark Zuckerberg. Musk quipped that Meta has “a share ownership structure that will have Mark Zuckerberg the 14th still controlling those entities.”

“We won’t have that at Twitter,” Musk promised.

Watch:

Musk also noted that he has a ‘plan B’ should Twitter refuse his offer:

Q: "If in this case you are not successful, you know, the board does not accept your offer, you've said you won't go higher. Is there a plan B?"



.@elonmusk: "There is." pic.twitter.com/ax2Kcb8GEi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 14, 2022

When asked what his backup plan is, Musk said he would discuss it if it came to that.

It has been noted that should Twitter’s board reject Musk’s proposal of buying the company for $54.20 per share, he could still look to stockholders by seeking proxy votes or directly buying out their shares in a hostile takeover scenario.

The Daily Mail reported that “Investopedia notes that shareholders often accept the tender offer when it is a ‘sufficient premium to market value or if they are unhappy with current management.”