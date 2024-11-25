Watch: 'The View' Hosts Forced To Read Four 'Legal Notes' On Friday For Lying, And It Was Glorious

Authored by Rick Moran via PJ Media,

The hosts of "The View" were forced to eat a little crow and correct the record after they casually smeared three of Donald Trump's cabinet picks and former Rep. George Santos.

ABC's legal team thought that the anti-Trump harridans were exposing the network to several potential libel suits and hurriedly told the hosts to read the "legal notes" on air.

During a segment discussing the 23 charges against former Rep. Santos, including wire fraud, Joy Behar "forgot" to mention that Santos pled guilty to wire fraud and identity theft. Behar left the impression that Santos's case had yet to be adjudicated.

That brought a quick legal disclaimer from ABC legal.

“One minute, I just got a note,” Behar said. “We have to clarify that Santos eventually reached a plea deal after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.”

It went downhill from there.

The hosts then discussed the sexual assault allegations against Trump's first attorney general-designate, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and his nominee for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth. After playing fast and loose with the truth by "forgetting" to mention that neither Gaetz or Hesgeth was never charged after an investigation into the allegations, Hostin was once again forced to read a legal disclaimer supplied by the producers.

“I have a legal note,” she said. “Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crime.”

“Also, another legal note,” Hostin said, looking annoyed “Pete Hegseth’s lawyer said he paid the woman [the person accusing him] in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. He has denied any wrongdoing.“

A few minutes later, they were forced to issue a fourth legal disclaimer after implying that Trump paid off attorney general nominee Pam Bondi when she was Florida's AG by donating to her campaign.

“I’m sorry everyone, I have another legal note,” Hostin said.

“Both Trump and Bondi have denied allegations of a quid pro quo that his past donation played any role in her office’s decision not to take legal action against Trump University when she was attorney general of Florida,” Hostin stated.

The View was forced to issue Four “Legal Notes” today for their lies against, Matt Gaetz, Pam Bondi, George Santos, and Pete Hegseth lol



There is a pattern…



They knowingly spread lies about Donald Trump and his ally’s… only to issue a “legal note” minutes later to avoid the… pic.twitter.com/LHLiQFZMyS — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 22, 2024

LMAOO



The View has to KEEP reading legal notes, because all they do is LIE. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UYVVCrB79R — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 23, 2024

"The View" hosts issuing "legal notes" is a regular part of the broadcast.

"Quick legal note!"



The View was forced to issue 36 legal notes this year, due to their reckless, hate-fueled comments. pic.twitter.com/dqH7RXrgmo — Media Research Center (@theMRC) December 23, 2022

New York Sun:

The compulsory reading of the “legal notes” comes as ABC’s owner, The Walt Disney Company, may be particularly sensitive to conservatives taking legal action against ABC News’s liberal television personalities for defamation. ABC News, which oversees “The View”, is currently being sued by Trump over on-air comments made by “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos who pestered Rep. Nancy Mace by asking her repeatedly to comment on how Trump had been “found liable for rape.” Mr. Trump was in fact only found liable for “sexual assault” in the case of the writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a dressing room on the lingerie floor of the venerable Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman some time in the 1990s. Trump has strenuously denied the accusations.. ABC’s lawyers have failed to get his lawsuit thrown out and it’s entering the deposition phase, when ABC will be forced to disgorge internal communications.

Is it that they feel so entitled that the truth shouldn't matter, or are they so stupid they think that just because they believe something, it must be so?

Can ABC afford to have "The View" hosts running off their mouths, saying whatever comes into their tiny brains? Stay tuned.