Viral Video Reveals 14% Of Illegal Immigrants Admitting They're Registered To Vote

Undercover footage reported by the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project from Muckracker.com reveals that 14% of illegal immigrants in a single apartment complex in Georgia admitted to being registered to vote. The video, taken by journalist Carlos Arellano, has over 21 million views as of this writing.

🚨NON-CITIZENS REGISTERED IN GA🚨



Footage obtained by @realmuckraker shows numerous non-citizens admitting to being registered voters.



A staggering 14% of the non-citizens spoken to admitted to being registered to voters. pic.twitter.com/0p38irDBZH — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 31, 2024

If that same 14% is applied state-wide, that suggests that 47,000 of Georgia's estimated 339,000 non-citizens are registered to vote in a state that Joe Biden 'won' by less than 12,000 votes in 2020.

The Heritage Foundation were unable to find these individuals on GA voter rolls, making it "unclear exactly what information these individuals gave when registering to vote."

One thing is for certain: Systems are being taken advantage of, and the outcome of the 2024 election will be difficult to determine given the near impossibility of auditing in a short period of time. — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 31, 2024

It’s been going on for quite some time and not just Georgia. NGO’s have been giving debit cards, phones and registering illegals to vote. They move on to the next state and do it again. Everyone needs to report it to their respective AG’s office and keep record of all… — Karen Warren (@KarenWa41674844) August 1, 2024

•In person voting only

•ID needed to vote

•Registration card needed to vote



There is a reason democrats do not want these rules to be mandatory. — Cory M. Crossman 🇺🇸 (@CoryMCrossman) July 31, 2024

Extremely disturbing indeed!