Walmart Nukes DEI As Anti-Woke Crusader Robby Starbuck Sends "Shockwaves Across Corporate America"

Anti-woke crusader Robby Starbuck has been on a mission to shift the corporate landscape in America from insanity and rainbows to what he considers "sanity and neutrality." He has successfully pressured companies such as Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe's, Ford, Coors, Stanley Black & Decker, Jack Daniel's, DeWalt Tools, Craftsman, Caterpillar, Boeing, and Toyota to move away from toxic Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices.

Now, Starbuck is at it again. He wrote on X that America's largest employer, Walmart, has decided to end its woke policies after he "had productive conversations to find solutions" with management.

He stated that the changes Walmart committed to "will send shockwaves throughout corporate America," adding that their executives deserve "major credit" for wanting to end corporate wokeness.

"This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America," Starbuck said.

Here are the changes Walmart committed to:

Surveys : Walmart will no longer participate in the HRC's woke Corporate Equality Index.

Products: Monitor the Walmart marketplace to identify and remove inappropriate sexual and / or transgender products marketed to children.

Funding of Grants : Review all funding of Pride, and other events, to avoid funding inappropriate sexualized content targeting kids.

Equity : We will not extend the Racial Equity Center which was established in 2020 as a special five-year initiative.

Supplier Diversity : We will evaluate supplier diversity programs and ensure they do not provide preferential treatment and benefits to suppliers based on diversity. We don't have quotas and won't going forward. Financing eligibility will no longer be predicated on providing certain demographic data.

LatinX : Walmart will no longer use the term in official communications.

Trainings : Walmart will discontinue racial equity training through the Racial Equity Institute.

DEI: Walmart will discontinue the use of DEI as a term while ensuring a respectful and supportive environment. Our focus is on Belonging for ALL associates and customers.

Starbuck continued:

Remember, Walmart is the #1 employer in America with over 1.6 Million Employees and they have a market cap of nearly $800B. This won't just have a massive effect for their employees who will have a neutral workplace without feeling that divisive issues are being injected but it will also extend to their many suppliers. We've now changed policy at companies worth over $2 Trillion dollars, with many millions of employees who have better workplace environments as a result. I'm happy to have secured these changes before Christmas when shoppers have very few large retail brands they can spend money with who aren't pushing woke policies. Companies like Amazon and Target should be very nervous that their top competitor dropped woke policies first. I think Target specifically will suffer serious sales problems as a result and Walmart will benefit. Our campaigns are now so effective that we're getting the biggest companies on earth to change their policies without me even posting a story outlining their woke policies. Companies can clearly see that America wants normalcy back. The era of wokeness is dying right in front of our eyes. The landscape of corporate America is quickly shifting to sanity and neutrality. We are now the trend, not the anomaly. We are winning and one by one we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America.

As DEI initiatives are being eliminated across corporate America, just wait until Trump steps into the White House in mid-January. A massive overhaul is expected to strip toxic woke policies from all facets of government — including the military.

Swapping out DEI for "MEI": Merit, Excellence, and Intelligence ... will move America forward.