WaPo Suspends David Weigel After Sexist Retweet Caused Public Spat

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jun 06, 2022 - 09:20 PM

The Washington Post has suspended reporter David Weigel for one month without pay for retweeting a sexist joke, CNN reported on Monday.

Weigel retweeted a joke which read: "Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it's polar or sexual."

This did not sit well with fellow WaPo employee Felicia Sonmez (who claimed in a now-dismissed lawsuit that she faced job discrimination after going public with her claim to have been sexually assaulted).

Sonmez tweeted an image of Weigel's retweet, saying "Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!"

Weigel's retweet drew a response from the Post's chief spokeswoman, Kristine Coratti Kelly, who said: "Editors have made clear to the staff that the tweet was reprehensible and demeaning language or actions like that will not be tolerated."

Other journalists pounced

Weigel removed the retweet and apologized, but it wasn't enough to save him from 4 weeks of pay and the shame bell.

