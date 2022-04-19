WaPo "Tech Reporter" Taylor Lorenz Under Fire For Doxxing 'Libs Of TikTok', Harassing Family

Washington Post 'tech reporter' Taylor Lorenz has come under fire for doxxing the person behind 'Libs of TikTok' - a Twitter account dedicated to amplifying unhinged TikTok rants by Democrats and other leftists, including shocking clips of public school teachers who harbor extreme views.

The crux of Lorenz's hit piece is that Libs of TikTok spreads "anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment" and should be outed and shamed for "acting as a wire service for the broader right-wing media ecosystem" and "affecting teachers’ ability to feel safe in their classrooms."

We shouldn’t define the word woman because gender is a system of oppression pic.twitter.com/KYbtCeynpr — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2022

This is the same Taylor Lorenz who broke down in tears because people published her private information online, which she said led to PTSD and having to sever relationships.

When this story about @LibsOfTikTok is published ...



Remember this (now-deleted) video of Cry-Bully @TaylorLorenz sobbing on TV about how she felt when people published her private information online →https://t.co/Ouopoc2IyH pic.twitter.com/67bQDOXfx8 — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 19, 2022

This is also the same Taylor Lorenz who, not two weeks ago, said Doxxing and stalking is 'not ok in any situation.'

Taylor Lorenz wrote this two fucking weeks ago!!!



Do you not see how corporate journalists have created a framework where they can do *anything* to anyone they want and nobody can do anything to them, including criticize them (because it generates "harassment")?? pic.twitter.com/kFlzymbz7r — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

And yet, here's Taylor harassing family members of 'libs of TikTok' on Monday, right before she doxxed the woman behind the account.

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

The woman who runs Libs of TikTok, whose name we are withholding, was doxxed after someone connected her Twitter "data-user-id" to an account which claimed to have been at the January 6th rally at the Capitol, though she did not enter the building as part of the so-called 'insurrection.'

Now, Lorenz is taking heat for doxxing yet another private individual.

The same people who - just 2 weeks ago - were insisting that criticizing Taylor Lorenz is wrong because it generates "harassment" toward her are now cheering as she shows up at the homes of the relatives of Twitter users to dox them.



Journalists at the top of the caste order. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

The most remarkable thing about all this is that Taylor (“I broke 1000 steps”) Lorenz actually left her home. pic.twitter.com/mb7fcvPKM1 — GentleBenj (@GentleBenj) April 19, 2022

“destroying someone’s life is bad unless i’m the one doing it” - taylor lorenz https://t.co/R9PouqXqwD — MJ (@morganisawizard) April 1, 2022

I’ve reached out to @washingtonpost to ask if they can confirm that @taylorlorenz went to the homes of family members of @libsoftiktok.



Here are the SPJ’s ethical guidelines on minimizing harm. pic.twitter.com/8h1TeLyIKa — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 19, 2022

Taylor Lorenz is a terrible journalist and worse human. Targeting a Twitter account that literally just posts Leftists owning themselves because that account damages the Left is pure Lorenz. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2022

Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post are intending to incite violence against a woman for the crime of operating an anonymous twitter account, WaPo and Lorenz know that Libs of TikToks faces death threats from ANTIFA.



This can only be described as terrorism. pic.twitter.com/IHL3RAQflm — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 19, 2022