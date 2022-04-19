print-icon
WaPo "Tech Reporter" Taylor Lorenz Under Fire For Doxxing 'Libs Of TikTok', Harassing Family

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022 - 02:24 PM

Washington Post 'tech reporter' Taylor Lorenz has come under fire for doxxing the person behind 'Libs of TikTok' - a Twitter account dedicated to amplifying unhinged TikTok rants by Democrats and other leftists, including shocking clips of public school teachers who harbor extreme views.

The crux of Lorenz's hit piece is that Libs of TikTok spreads "anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment" and should be outed and shamed for "acting as a wire service for the broader right-wing media ecosystem" and "affecting teachers’ ability to feel safe in their classrooms."

This is the same Taylor Lorenz who broke down in tears because people published her private information online, which she said led to PTSD and having to sever relationships.

This is also the same Taylor Lorenz who, not two weeks ago, said Doxxing and stalking is 'not ok in any situation.'

And yet, here's Taylor harassing family members of 'libs of TikTok' on Monday, right before she doxxed the woman behind the account.

The woman who runs Libs of TikTok, whose name we are withholding, was doxxed after someone connected her Twitter "data-user-id" to an account which claimed to have been at the January 6th rally at the Capitol, though she did not enter the building as part of the so-called 'insurrection.'

Now, Lorenz is taking heat for doxxing yet another private individual.

0