The War On Raw Milk

Does anyone else find it strange that Covid experts, such as epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, are back in the media, now sounding the alarm about bird flu as the next pandemic? They're even scaremongering about raw milk, claiming it will contribute to the spread. Sound familiar? Must stop the spread (early Covid).

In April, we informed readers that corporate media was ramping up a propaganda campaign to spook Americans about the bird flu. We cited Covid experts who warned the bird flu pandemic could be '100 times worse than Covid.' And even noted this: "Gain-of-Function May Explain Bird Flu Jump To Cows And Humans."

"This bird flu has arrived in US very fast and furious...definitely don't drink raw milk... it's 50% mortality among those who we detect it. If this truly jumps into humans and spreads human to human we're in deep trouble," Feigl-Ding recently said.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called out Feigl-Ding for fearmongering:

"Feigl-Ding you're flat out lying and fear mongering in this video. You just made up the 50% fatality number and didn't explain it. You dont even know if pasteurization kills the bird flu virus. People are not contracting fatal bird flu from consuming raw milk."

In late 2022, Feigl-Ding bashed Twitter for abandoning its 'Covid misinformation' policy. The same non-sense policy that deplatformed users for even suggesting Covid came from a lab.

So, given his lack of credibility, Feigl-Ding's attack on raw milk is highly suspicious. This comes as bird flu spreads, and the government has ramped up oversight on farms, especially mom-and-pop ones.

The result of this bird flu scare and government action so far to increase 'surveillance' across farms, along with Feigl-Ding's attempts to dissuade people from drinking raw milk, has been disastrous for at least one small-time farmer, Sarah Armstrong, who runs Nourish.

Armstrong was featured in a recent video uploaded on X that shows how her world was turned upside down when the bird flu spread gained momentum in April. She said the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development hit her farm with a cease and desist order.

Listen to Armstrong's story about government overreach and the attack on small farms:

Here are several predictions about the great reset already underway in the food supply chain.

This is why they attack raw milk



This is why they say cows hurt the environment



This is why they say seafood is dangerous



The aim has never been your health



It's time for the people to take back local supply chains and support local farmers. Enough with mega-corporations controlling the food supply.