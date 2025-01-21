"Was Biden China's Manchurian candidate the entire time?" David Asher, an expert on illicit financing who previously worked at the US Defense and State Departments, asked on X, following the last-minute pardons that former President Biden issued on Monday morning for family members, including his brother, James Biden; his sister-in-law, Sara Jones Biden; his sister, Valerie Biden Owens; his brother-in-law, John T. Owens; and his youngest brother, Francis Biden.

The Biden Crime Family pic.twitter.com/HNo1hf22ln — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 21, 2025

Asher said, "Biden just pardoned his family, not just Hunter. It's a clear indication that they have a secret to cover up. Bohai (aka BHR) is worth billions. Via beneficial interest , Biden family may own up to 27%."

Biden just pardoned his family, not just Hunter. It’s a clear indication that they have a secret to cover up. Bohai (aka BHR) is worth billions. Via beneficial interest Biden family may own up to 27%. Was Biden China’s Manchurian candidate the entire time? pic.twitter.com/5S26KEIbnY — David Asher (@dasher8090) January 20, 2025

Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden's "sugar brother," purchased Hunter's 10% stake in the China-backed investment firm BHR Partners during President Biden's first year in office. The move allowed the Biden family to declare they had divested from foreign business interests.

Asher noted, "Hunter says he sold his shares in 2021 to his lawyer/landlord Smith but if that truly happened he would received several billion dollars," adding, "No evidence of that. All signs are he owns at least 18.8%."

Biden’s beneficial interest (and likely direct shadow ownership based on Chinese sources) in Bohai is worth billions of dollars. Hunter says he sold his shares in 2021 to his lawyer/landlord Smith but if that truly happened he would received several billion dollars. No evidence… https://t.co/L0ELFELnXu — David Asher (@dasher8090) January 20, 2025

"Bohai appears to own China defense company, Zhongkui Group as well. So potential direct ties to the People's Liberation Army and domestic/foreign Chinese intelligence. WTF??" Asher emphasized.

Bohai appears to own China defense company, Zhongkui Group as well. So potential direct ties to the People’s Liberation Army and domestic/foreign Chinese intelligence. WTF?? https://t.co/DqcpEDWszk pic.twitter.com/qEcI3fvRnI — David Asher (@dasher8090) January 20, 2025

BHR have taken down their website—just in time for the Biden family pardon. Sound suspicious?? https://t.co/QkeQoJkeCQ pic.twitter.com/5gRm8hLZvb — David Asher (@dasher8090) January 20, 2025

Asher questioned: "Are their associates (Bulger, Morris, et al.) "beneficial shareholders" and have been the whole time? What did they do to be given "golden" founders shares, to begin with, if not for the Biden's?"

He continued, "Their shares apparently were worth hundreds of millions and possibly billions, at least on paper? So they received this from a Chinese Communist Party company - it is apparently the oldest private equity fund in all of China. While Biden was Vice President and then President? Why are Hunter's buddies still on the board and or "supervisors." What's the deal between Whitey Bulger’s family and the Bidens? Was Biden a Manchurian candidate for the ChiComms?"

Asher reposted a clip of Peter Schweizer, who said the Biden family pardons are merely "an extension of Joe Biden himself and his role in the family's dealings."

As we said in December when Joe Biden pardoned his son, these pardons are an extension of Joe Biden himself and his role in the family's dealings. https://t.co/F2hOMUVUCg pic.twitter.com/1SYVjyvdXx — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) January 20, 2025

Earlier, the former president said blanket pardons to family members do not acknowledge wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be viewed as an admission of guilt. They cover all nonviolent offenses beginning on Jan. 1, 2014. This comes as various Biden family members have been under investigation for influence peddling.

Here's Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden pictured with Hunter's Chinese business associates at a 2013 dinner in Beijing.

Zero Hedge notes that former President Biden denied attending any dinner or meeting with Hunter's Chinese business associates.

REPORTER (@stevennelson10): "You didn't have dinner or lunch [with your son's business partners]?"



BIDEN (lying): "No!" pic.twitter.com/GV7SnjISXv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2024

Speaking with The Hill on Monday, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY.) said the pardons "validated" the investigations into Biden family members.

"We finished our investigation, we published a very detailed report, and I think the pardons validate everything in that report," Comer said, adding, "Now it's Pam Bondi's."

Biden BHR was partners with a CCP United Front entity. How do the hell does this happen? Read this and weep!

Thank God for Trump. Hope AG Bondi goes to work on the Manchurian candidate ASAP. This is crazy. pic.twitter.com/o03Ns4wcj9 — David Asher (@dasher8090) January 21, 2025

Asher continued, "Trump is making history on day one. We are going to end the BS in the USG and make things in government and for the people more than great again. Trump's better than he's ever been before. Even old line conservatives need to get on board."

"If I get back in, the deep State will be upended and we will make the Department of State great again under Secretary Rubio— who is a total genius and tremendous leader under the president. China will pay for COVID and fentanyl. Iran will not be forgiven for attempting to kill the president and many others while it moves to build nukes to destabilize the Middle East and threaten the US and Europe. We can do a great deal without resorting to kinetic force. Peace through strength!" he concluded.

The key takeaway is that the last-minute pardons for various members of the Biden family prompted Asher to conduct a public forensic analysis, which raises more questions than answers—particularly about whether Hunter still has ties (potentially beneficial interest) to BHR despite allegedly divesting several years ago.

Biden has just pardoned his brother and four other relatives, in addition to Hunter. It's a tacit admission of their guilt. The Bidens took tens of millions from people "directly tied to the spy apparatus of China. All the people involved had ties to Chinese intelligence." https://t.co/8T4dKCwZJQ pic.twitter.com/EdE5tICuca — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 20, 2025

According to a 2022 Fox News report, Peter Schweizer stated that the CCP leadership employs a strategy known as "elite capture" to influence or buy off prominent US oligarchs—potentially including the Bidens—to avoid direct conflict.

"If we [CCP] can capture them with sweetheart deals, with other benefits, we can effectively lobotomize the United States by making them unresponsive to our threats ," Schweizer said of Beijing's strategy.

During Biden's first term, China was largely unchecked in its military base expansion in the South China Sea, the presence of PLA ships in Japanese waters, the deployment of hypersonic missiles capable of destroying US aircraft carriers, and simulated war-gaming around Taiwan. Spy balloons floated over US territory, the drug crisis—fueled by fentanyl precursor chemicals from China smuggled via Mexican cartels across open southern and northern borders—intensified, the origins of Covid from a potential Chinese lab leak were dismissed, and the largest offensive cyberattack against the US (still ongoing) occurred, all without a clear policy response from the Biden administration and a rudderless Department of Defense.

Asher concluded: "This honeypot strategy by the CCP is as old as time. It's hard to believe the Bidens would fall for it—let alone get away with it—while the corporate media fails to grasp or report on the massive scale, scope, and influence of Bohai within the Chinese Communist Party establishment."

All of this may explain why former President Biden preemptively pardoned his family members.