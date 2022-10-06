Washington Gave $28M To Chinese Entities For Joint Research Since 2015: Report

Authored by Rita Li via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Recently released findings show U.S. government agencies sent over $28 million in taxpayers’ dollars “directly to Chinese entities” for joint research over a five-year period ending 2021.

A technician works at a DNA tech lab in Beijing on Aug. 22, 2018. (Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images)

From fiscal years 2015 through 2021, “the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], NIH [National Institutes of Health], and DOD [Department of Defense] provided 22 awards totaling $28.9 million directly to Chinese entities including universities and other research institutions,” the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said on Sept. 29 following a trove of analyses.

Researchers found the federal funding focused on “multiple scientific disciplines,” aiding Chinese entities in conducting research on “disease surveillance, vaccination studies, and the development of new drugs,” as well as “alternative technologies to propel vehicles such as drones.”

The release of its 38-page report (pdf) follows a January request from House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. They asked GAO to review federal funds provided to China or entities controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for collaborative research, and U.S. contributions to multilateral institutions.

Stefanik described such funding as “troubling.”

“China’s deception and stonewalling of the truth behind the origins of COVID-19 has led to millions of senseless deaths and trillions of dollars in economic destruction across the globe,” the congresswoman said in a statement to The Epoch Times.

The three agencies awarded a total of 13 Chinese entities for joint publications, information sharing, and workshops, while 84 percent of the direct funding went to the University of Hong Kong, Peking University, and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, known as the Chinese CDC.

Receiving almost $5 million from the NIH and the CDC over the past years, the Chinese CDC had been suppressing information about the outbreak domestically and snubbed U.S. offers of assistance, despite how any health data would have been crucial to formulate a more effective COVID-19 containment strategy and minimize the disease’s global spread.

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment walk on a street in a neighborhood during a COVID-19 lockdown in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on April 8, 2022. (Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)

“Even more frightening,” Stefanik continued, “we still have no idea how much total money has been sent to China due to lax reporting requirements. Make no mistake, the Chinese Communist Party’s deception throughout the pandemic confirmed that China is not a reliable partner.”

