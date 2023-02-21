Watch: 2023 Don Lemon Would Accuse 2013 Don Lemon Of Being A White Supremacist

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In the wake of CNN’s last remaining woke host being sidelined for making a ‘sexist’ and ‘ageist’ remark about Nikki Haley, a video of Don Lemon from 2013 in which he surprisingly speaks sense has gone viral.

The video shows Lemon talking about what the black community should do to fix its problems, including stop littering, and encouraging kids to try harder in school.

The host also extols the virtues of marriage, and warns about the problem of absent fathers, asserting “just because you can have a baby doesn’t mean you should.”

Lemon even tells young black men to stop using the N word and to pull up their pants and stop walking around with their asses hanging out looking like prison bitches.

Imagine the meltdown that would occur if Lemon spoke like this today, just 10 years later:

2023 Don Lemon would call 2013 Don Lemon a white supremacist https://t.co/fFhbgSGw1M — The Woke Antidote Podcast (@TheWokeAntidote) February 19, 2023

.@donlemon in 2013 talking about how black people can make their communities better before he got infected by the Woke virus pic.twitter.com/T3ahnHh1c4 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 19, 2023

Some pointed out how frightening it is that things changed so monumentally because of the woke mid virus:

It’s terrifying how fast society fell off the cliff



10 years ago Obama, Hillary, and Biden were defining marriage as “a man and a woman”



10 years ago Don Lemon was telling black people “pull your pants up”



10 years ago Dems only supported “safe, legal, and rare” abortions — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2023

What happened to that guy?

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.