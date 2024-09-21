Watch: 50 Kids Loot 7-Eleven In Beverly Hills For Candy & Snacks

Lunatic progressives who transformed parts of California into lawless hellholes insist their 'utopian' state should be a model for the rest of America. Thanks, but no thanks.

On Friday evening, a mob of 50 kids ransacked a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles, more specifically, on the border of Beverly Hills at 8500 W Olympic Blvd, local media outlet KTLA reported.

"The videos show some of the juveniles covering their faces with hoods and masks as they run in and out of the store, and others are seen laughing as they run back to their bikes with stolen goods," KTLA said.

Dramatic footage posted on X shows kids looting the store for snacks and candy.

Over 50 juveniles ride their bikes and storm into a 7-Eleven, ransacking and trashing the store

Beverly Hills, California



Watch wild video as over 50 juveniles ride their bikes into a 7-Eleven parking lot in Beverly Hills, California. With their faces covered…

The rampant lawlessness in VP Harris' home state is a direct result of far-left progressives pushing disastrous criminal and social justice reforms that have only backfired. At this point, one has to wonder if the chaos is deliberate.