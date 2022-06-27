Watch: Abortion Laws Worldwide Are More Restrictive Than In The US

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade, Joe Biden described the U.S. as “an outlier among developed nations in the world” as far as abortion laws are concerned, a term that was echoed by globalist talking heads and confirmed to by true by so called ‘fact checkers’.

It’s not though.

Fox News anchors Pete Hegseth and Will Cain presented a segment Sunday that outlined how much of the ‘developed’ world actually has more restrictive laws on abortions than America.

The pair noted that in Ireland and Germany, abortions are banned in practically all cases after 12 weeks, with Italy having banned abortions after 13 weeks.

The likes of Poland, Austria and Spain just don’t do abortions full stop, except in extreme circumstances.

While French leader Emmanuel Macron has been vocal in criticising the U.S. on abortion laws, his own country restricts abortions after 14 weeks, which is still more strict than most proposals on the table now in Republican led states.

While Google searches for ‘How To Move To Canada’ spiked by 850% after the SCOTUS announcement, it has been conveniently forgotten that, as pointed out by the abortion lobby in Canada, provincial governments do have gestational limits, many at 16 weeks and some at 12 or 13 weeks.

Prior to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. was one of only seven countries that allowed abortion on demand at any point during pregnancy.

Canadians were actually coming to the U.S. for abortions due to looser laws.

Notice in the image below the '*' - gestational limits vary...

Describing America as an outlier on this issue, even now, is pure disinformation. Introducing laws restricting abortion on demand after 20 weeks (or even down to 15 weeks) would, in reality, bring the U.S. into line with much of the Western world.

No amount of public screeching, coat hanger bearing, or throwing around fake blood will change that.

