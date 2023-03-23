Watch: Amid Banking Collapse, White House Says "We See A Strong Economy"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As inflation continues to skyrocket and amid huge banking collapses, the White House press secretary declared Wednesday that the Biden administration “sees a strong economy.”

CBC’s Caitlin Huey-Burns asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s support for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and what the Fed is doing to attempt to reduce inflation.

“We understand what the American people are feeling, that is why we have made it a priority to do everything that we can to lower costs for Americans,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Then came the kicker.

“We do not see a recession or pre-recession. We see a strong economy and it’s because of the work that this president has done,” Jean-Pierre declared.

WH press sec: "We do not see a recession or pre-recession. We see a strong economy and it's because of the work that this president has done." pic.twitter.com/ulBLiAcYRQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 22, 2023

You don’t see it or there isn’t a recession?

Strange choice of words.

Keep saying it and it might become reality:

Karine Jean-Pierre: "When we look at how strong the economy is, it's because of the president's work" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/nm7lcn3I4H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

When asked if there will be an economic downturn owing to two giant bank collapses, KJP had no answer, other than to quote the Fed chairman saying the economy is sound:

Karine Jean-Pierre is unable to say if Americans should expect "an economic slowdown" after the second- and third-largest bank collapses in American history pic.twitter.com/xJynt6XP4h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

Powell claims that rampant money printing isn’t driving inflation:

The @federalreserve's Powell on runaway fiscal spending that the Fed financed through money printing: "Actually not what's driving inflation" pic.twitter.com/kcciVXQHmm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 22, 2023

The biggest lie the @federalreserve tells is that 2% inflation is somehow in everyone's interests. It's an undeclared, regressive tax that from an unaccountable agency. Americans suffer while politicians prosper. https://t.co/z2EIIA2Uuu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 22, 2023

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claims that just growing debt forever is sustainable:

.@SecYellen says Biden taking debt to 109 percent of GDP is "sustainable"; is unable to cite a level at which our inexorably growing debt will no longer be "sustainable" pic.twitter.com/DMKHuOQRsL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 22, 2023

Are they willfully ignorant or just flat out lying?

Distressed Debt Soars By 29%, Or $66 Billion, In One Week Amid Surge In Bankruptcies https://t.co/fjzzAfL47Q — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 23, 2023

If only there were signs pic.twitter.com/6cABiTpxzd — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 23, 2023

"We Are Headed For Another Train Wreck": Bill Ackman Blames Janet Yellen For Restarting The Bank Run https://t.co/N1hbI1QPNM — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 23, 2023

JPM: "$1.1 Trillion Has Exited The Most Vulnerable Banks" https://t.co/dfIEONwwbB — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 22, 2023

Umm … the banks are melting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2023

