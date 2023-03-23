print-icon
Watch: Amid Banking Collapse, White House Says "We See A Strong Economy"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Mar 23, 2023 - 05:20 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As inflation continues to skyrocket and amid huge banking collapses, the White House press secretary declared Wednesday that the Biden administration “sees a strong economy.”

CBC’s Caitlin Huey-Burns asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s support for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and what the Fed is doing to attempt to reduce inflation. 

“We understand what the American people are feeling, that is why we have made it a priority to do everything that we can to lower costs for Americans,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Then came the kicker.

“We do not see a recession or pre-recession. We see a strong economy and it’s because of the work that this president has done,” Jean-Pierre declared.

You don’t see it or there isn’t a recession?

Strange choice of words.

Keep saying it and it might become reality:

When asked if there will be an economic downturn owing to two giant bank collapses, KJP had no answer, other than to quote the Fed chairman saying the economy is sound:

Powell claims that rampant money printing isn’t driving inflation:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claims that just growing debt forever is sustainable:

Are they willfully ignorant or just flat out lying?

