Watch: Antifa Shows Up To 'Family Friendly' Drag Show With AR-15s

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Ski mask clad Antifa chicken necks showed up to ‘defend’ a drag show touted as ‘kid friendly’ in Texas this past weekend by standing around trying to look tough with AR-15s.

The drag event, taking place at the Anderson Distillery and Grill in Roanoke, Texas was met with Protests by locals, including the group Protect Texas Kids.

In response, an armed Antifa faction attempted to intimidate the protesters:

Today a group of armed #Antifa members came to Roanoke, TX to support a drag queen event. The local chapter of the John Brown Gun Club, an #Antifa militia linked to domestic terrorism, led the call to direct action. It is headed by Christopher Guillott & Garrett Lee. pic.twitter.com/TC1uAG7Hl8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2022

Kris Cruz from Blaze TV was on the scene and reported that Antifa appeared to be serving as security for the drag queens, replete with ‘snipers’ on the rooftops:

I was on the outside and it was wild. #Antifa showed as body guards for the attendees of the event. #Antifa and the staff worked together to provide “protection” https://t.co/tumROwSv1y pic.twitter.com/jcIvUoc27W — Kris Cruz 🫡 (@realKrisCruz) August 28, 2022

Sara & I will talk tomorrow about how #Antifa was placed very strategic during the “kid friendly” drag show in @CityofRoanokeTX



Yes, #Antifa was armed like snipers on the 3rd floor of the parking garage. @TaylerUSA will confirm the sighting. @BlazeTV @theblaze @WatchChad pic.twitter.com/SVyY86d4i8 — Kris Cruz 🫡 (@realKrisCruz) August 29, 2022

Those protesting the event complained of “Vulgarity, Sexualization of Minors, and Partial Nudity”:

Another Child Drag Show was hosted in Texas, this time in @CityofRoanokeTX—



Over 20 children were in attendance and multiple teachers.



Here’s a recap of the event:



[WARNING] Vulgarity, Sexualization of Minors, and Partial Nudity. pic.twitter.com/BObkygDxrX — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 29, 2022

As we have previously highlighted, these so called ‘kid friendly’ drag events are now commonplace:

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.