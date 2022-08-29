print-icon
Watch: Antifa Shows Up To 'Family Friendly' Drag Show With AR-15s

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Aug 29, 2022 - 07:05 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Ski mask clad Antifa chicken necks showed up to ‘defend’ a drag show touted as ‘kid friendly’ in Texas this past weekend by standing around trying to look tough with AR-15s.

The drag event, taking place at the Anderson Distillery and Grill in Roanoke, Texas was met with Protests by locals, including the group Protect Texas Kids.

In response, an armed Antifa faction attempted to intimidate the protesters:

Kris Cruz from Blaze TV was on the scene and reported that Antifa appeared to be serving as security for the drag queens, replete with ‘snipers’ on the rooftops:

Those protesting the event complained of “Vulgarity, Sexualization of Minors, and Partial Nudity”:

As we have previously highlighted, these so called ‘kid friendly’ drag events are now commonplace:

 

 

