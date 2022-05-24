Watch: Biden Admits Skyrocketing Energy Prices Are Part Of Green "Transition"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden let the veil slip Monday, telling reporters gathered at a press conference in Tokyo that unaffordable gas prices in the U.S. are part of a deliberate “transition” to green energy.

Suddenly, Vladimir Putin isn’t to blame anymore as a reporter asked if a U.S. recession is unavoidable.

Struggling to speak coherently, Biden said “When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that God willing when it’s over we’ll be stronger.”

“The world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden added.

Biden also claimed he attempted to combat soaring prices by releasing 180 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles in late March, but admitted that it hasn’t had any effect.

The average price of a gallon of gas has hit $4.59 nationwide, up from $4.11 in April, according to AAA.

In places like Los Angeles it’s hitting high above $7:

Releasing oil from the strategic reserve "has not had an effect really on gasoline prices...how do you increase [oil] refinery capacity?"



