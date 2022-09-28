Watch: Biden Advisor Declares MAGA Conservatives Want To ‘Destroy’ America

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A senior Biden advisor declared Sunday that it is “important to call out” MAGA conservatives as people who “essentially want to destroy the United States of America.”

Screenshot

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the president’s “senior advisor on public engagement,” made the comments during an interview on MSNBC.

Host Jonathan Capehart asked Bottoms “will folks in the administration between now and the November 8th elections keep hammering away at that phrase? At that imagery?” referring to ‘the MAGA agenda’.

Bottoms responded “What we see, again, with this MAGA Republican agenda, is an effort to disrupt our democracy,” adding “I think it will always be important to call out any effort there is to destroy, essentially, destroy the United States of America.”

She continued, “when you have a MAGA Republican agenda that has no respect for the Constitution, that has no respect for free and fair elections, then it is important for all of us, not just the president, not just me, for all of us to call it out for what it is. It is a danger to our democracy, it is a danger to our way of life.”

Watch:

Someone should tell Democrats they've reached the end of the hyperbole rope https://t.co/PZDyF386IG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2022

Bottoms’ comments come as Hillary Clinton directly compared Trump supporters to Hitler acolytes:

Hillary Clinton says Trump supporters cheering during his rallies are akin to Nazis saluting Hitler.



pic.twitter.com/K9kjk7f19w — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 24, 2022

Fox News host Harris Faulkner accused Hillary of directing “hate speech” toward conservatives, noting “that kind of talk is so irresponsible. There are things that are going on. We have a justice on the Supreme Court with an assassination attempt in this country.”

The host continued, “comparing things to Hitler and to slavery, why can’t things live in history where they were? They were terrible enough. Do they need to be brought back and be diminished so that we can raise something above it?”

“Hillary Clinton saying well, this person or this situation is like Hitler, what is she talking about that is like Hitler in this country right now? Is she so ignorant that she doesn’t know how many people died? There’s nothing going on in this country right now like Hitler,” Faulkner urged.

Conservative commentator Tom Elliot noted that the legacy media helping spread the Democratic ‘extremist’ rhetoric is having real world consequences.

Per @GrabienMedia, just between CNN & MSNBC, Republicans have been cast as "extremists" 4,997 times.



CNN: 1,749 times

MSNBC: 3,248 times



They've combined for 73 hours of "Republican extremists" commentary.



And this is just 2022. https://t.co/xgn2hH8B3N pic.twitter.com/eludSvRA2e — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2022

8) MSNBC: The war against your neighbor has already begun. https://t.co/96z3WJAobv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2022

6) MSNBC: Once violence breaks out, it will only be because we weren't censoring enough https://t.co/d1DoPvINAm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2022

4) Congressman: "We have to kill" this movement mostly populated with grandparents https://t.co/HhUS3s8pZK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2022

2) Host: "We are at war" with the "evil" half of the country https://t.co/1SRjXICfpL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2022

These are just things I happened to catch while casually observing the news. Of course they're merely the tip of an iceberg. The United States has experienced more than 100 acts of left-wing violence in recent years. https://t.co/JS7HrRZ4Ni — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2022