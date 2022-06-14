Watch: Biden Advisor Says Social Media Should Silence Anyone Who Criticises Green Energy "Transition"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

One of Joe Biden’s senior advisors told a reporter this week that social media companies should be cracking down on and censoring anyone who speeds information critical of the administration’s so called ‘green energy transition’.

National climate advisor Gina McCarthy made the comments in an interview with a reporter for Axios, stating “Now it’s not so much denying the problem. What the [fossil fuel] industry is now doing is seeding doubt about the costs associated with [green energy] and whether they work or not.”

She continued, “We need the tech companies to really jump in,” on “disinformation,” noting that criticising a green energy transition upheaval is “equally dangerous to denial,” and adding “we have to move fast.”

The Axios interviewer just nodded in agreement without any pushback.

Watch:

Top Biden advisor Gina McCarthy says social media companies should censor content that is critical of their green energy "transition" pic.twitter.com/qfh1Cxe7NG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

The Wall Street Journal reported on the comments, noting “Some conservative scholars argue that Big Tech companies could be sued as “state actors” for violating users’ First Amendment speech rights when they censor content at the behest of government officials. Ms. McCarthy is helping make their case.”

As we highlighted recently, Joe Biden has admitted, using rhetoric identical to Davos ‘great reset’ elites, that unaffordable gas prices in the U.S. are part of a deliberate “transition” to green energy.

I thought he was fixing that? https://t.co/UdiTHrYNb1 — Steve Franklin (@MyGuySteve) May 23, 2022

[ZH: Perhaps they have good reason to tamp down this groundswell of realization as the cost of the "net zero" Grand Reset transition will be $150 trillion (with a 'T').

In case you believe that is just 'conspiracy theory' wonks spreading disinformation, it was actually Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at her keynote address at COP26

Glasgow and COP26 is a pivotal moment at the start of this decisive decade of climate action. The climate crisis is already here. This is not a challenge for future generations, but one we must confront today. Rising to this challenge will require the wholesale transformation of our carbon-intensive economies. It’s a global transition for which we have an estimated price tag: some have put the global figure between $100 and $150 trillion over the next three decades. At the same time, addressing climate change is the greatest economic opportunity of our time.

These numbers are simply staggering, and as Yellen concedes, "The gap between what governments have and what the world needs is large, and the private sector needs to play a bigger role."

Imagine the 'shared sacrifice' that you will all be asked to pay in the name of funding this farce? Now that is a good reason for government to silence anyone who dares tell the truth.

As before, the full 114 page report from Bank of America on the true costs of climate change and which we recommend to anyone who wants to know what is truly behind the push for "net zero", is available to pro subs.]

