Watch: Biden Asks "What's The Big Deal?" About Vaccine Mandates; Says It's "Patriotic" To Take COVID Jabs

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

When asked about three U.S. courts blocking federal vaccine mandates recently, Joe Biden declared that the country is experiencing “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” adding that it is “patriotic” to take COVID shots, and stating that he doesn’t understand what the “big deal” is with people not wanting their freedoms imposed upon.

WHIOTV 7 reporter John Bedell told Biden “Your vaccine mandates have suffered some setbacks in court recently,” adding “Federal judges have halted three of those COVID vaccine mandates.”

“Are you going to back down or are you going to continue to fight those in court?” Bedell further asked.

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Not the vaccinated, the unvaccinated. That’s the problem,” Biden responded.

He further proclaimed:

“Everybody talks about freedom about not to have a shot or have a test. Well guess what? How about patriotism? How about you make sure you’re vaccinated, so you do not spread the disease to anyone else.”

“What about that?” Biden continued, adding “What’s the big deal?”

Watch:

Joe Biden to Americans concerned about vaccine mandates encroaching on their freedom: “What’s the big deal?” pic.twitter.com/GJTZr6RmFX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021

It’s the second time in a week that Biden has described taking COVID vaccines as “patriotic”.

Appearing in an interview with Jimmy Fallon Friday, Biden said “this stuff about ‘Biden’s mandate, and these things happening, it’s un-American,’ look at it this way, it’s patriotic to get this done.”

“Not a joke. It’s patriotic to get it done,” he repeated.

Watch:

Following a November ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit stalling the vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees, a survey of 1,000 members of the Society for Human Resource Management found that a majority of businesses (75%) said they won’t require workers to get vaccinated or tested if the mandate is eventually ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.